Yellowstone Season 4 premieres this weekend and we can hardly wait to find out what happened after the insanely bonkers Season 3 finale. John (Kevin Costner) was ambushed with machine gun fire, Beth (Kelly Reilly) was potentially blown up by a mail bomb, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) was also the target of a gunman attack. We feel confident that Roarke (Josh Holloway) is primarily responsible for planning the attack on the Dutton family, but we still have questions about whether Jamie (Wes Bentley) helped out?

There are so many burning questions that still need to be answered about the fates of those attacked and the ones closest to them, and what all of this means for the fate of the Duttons' land. Luckily, the new season is just around the corner, but here is everything we know about what to expect from Yellowstone Season 4, including when and where to tune in to watch!

Latest News

The cast of Yellowstone, including Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille, teased a bone-chilling Season 4 premiere that was "war-like" to film. They could not give anything away about who survived the attacks at the end of Season 3, but they did warn that the first 10 minutes of the premiere especially will be particularly intense for viewers. Get ready for a wild ride in Season 4!

Premiere Date and How to Watch

Yellowstone returns for Season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 7, with back-to-back episodes on the Paramount Network. It will be broadcast simultaneously on TV Land, CMT, POP TV, and their respective websites as long as you have a cable subscription. If you can't watch on Sunday night, episodes will be available the next day on the Paramount Network app, but will also require a cable login. Due to licensing rights, Yellowstone is not streaming on Paramount+.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock. Season 4 is expected to arrive on the service when it concludes in early 2022.

Trailer

There's a new trailer for Season 4 so check it out and prep for the show's big intense two-hour premiere.

Cast



There will be new faces in Season 4, including Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's going up against John Dutton and trying to loosen the hold he has on all his Montana ranch land. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) joins the cast as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. And Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is Carter, a young boy the Dutton family takes in. He's reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser), and Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.