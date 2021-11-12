Cole Hauser, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Yellowstone Season 4 premiered last weekend on Nov. 4 and revealed which of the Duttons survived the multi-pronged assassination attempt on the family. If you'll remember, John (Kevin Costner) was ambushed with machine gun fire, Beth (Kelly Reilly) was potentially blown up by a mail bomb, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) was the target of a different gunman attack. The surviving Duttons did not waste time regrouping and going after who set up the attacks, but there's obviously still traitors in their midst that must be sussed out if they want to keep hold of the ranch.

Luckily, the new season is here and new episodes will be rolling out every Sunday. Here is everything we know about what to expect from Yellowstone Season 4, including when and where to tune in to watch!

Latest News

The Yellowstone Season 4 premiere did not disappoint in action or tension as the new season picked up right where Season 3 left off — with the Duttons under attack. The family survived being shot (in multiple ways) and being blown up, and even managed to get revenge on the man who orchestrated the assassination attempts, but the drama is only just beginning as the Duttons wonder who among them are still trying to take them out.

Premiere Date and How to Watch

Yellowstone returned for Season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 7, with back-to-back episodes on the Paramount Network. It was simulcast TV Land, CMT, POP TV, and their respective websites as long as you have a cable subscription.

If you want to watch new episodes, Yellowstone continues Sundays at 9/8c on the Paramount Network. If you can't watch on Sunday night, episodes will be available the next day on the Paramount Network app, but will also require a cable login. Due to licensing rights, Yellowstone is not streaming on Paramount+.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock. Season 4 is expected to arrive on the service when it concludes in early 2022.

Trailer

There's a new trailer for Season 4 so check it out and prep for the show's big intense two-hour premiere.

Cast



There will be new faces in Season 4, including Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's going up against John Dutton and trying to loosen the hold he has on all his Montana ranch land. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) joins the cast as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. And Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is Carter, a young boy the Dutton family takes in. He's reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser), and Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.