Yellowstone Season 4 has officially wrapped up and we are eagerly awaiting the news of Season 5 and more Dutton drama on the way. In the meantime, there's still a lot to celebrate. The cast of Yellowstone was recognized with a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for Outstanding Drama Ensemble, which is one of the two top prizes that SAG hands out. Twenty-one actors from the show are included in the nomination, including series star Kevin Costner, all the Dutton children, and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who also guest-stars on the show. The 28th SAG Awards will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about what went down in Yellowstone Season 4.

Release Date and How to Watch

Yellowstone returned for Season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 7, with back-to-back episodes on the Paramount Network. It was simulcast on TV Land, CMT, Pop TV, and their respective websites for anyone with a cable subscription. Right now, Yellowstone Season 4 is not streaming anywhere, but it is expected to land on Peacock in the near future.

If you need more Duttons in your life though, Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is rolling out new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock. Season 4 is expected to arrive on the service when it concludes.

Yellowstone Spin-Offs



If the flagship series is not enough, don't worry, there are more Duttons on the way. The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 will premiere in December on Paramount+ and we have everything you need to know about the Sam Elliott-centered Western as well.

Cast

There are plenty of new faces in Season 4, including Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Bird Box) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's going up against John Dutton and trying to loosen the hold he has on all his Montana ranch land. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) joins the cast as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) portrays Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. And Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is Carter, a young boy the Dutton family takes in. He's reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser), and Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.