WWE is pulling the curtain back on one of its most iconic rivalries. WWE Untold: The Champ Is Here, which arrives Sunday, Sept. 20 on the WWE Network, offers up a closer look at John Cena's unforgettable feud with the Rated-R Superstar Edge, which redefined both characters and delivered one of the greatest matches of all time. In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, both wrestlers opened up about the inner workings of this exhilarating back and forth.

"The goal should be, out of every storyline, is that both characters come away from it stronger," Edge said in the preview. "Hulk Hogan had Roddy Piper, and I wanted to be Roddy Piper to John's Hulk Hogan."

Their ongoing feud led to a memorable clash at the pay-per-view Unforgiven in 2006, which saw both superstars compete in a brutal Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Championship — which Cena ultimately won. "I loved that match and the only one I could celebrate with after is my dad," Cena explained. "For that moment, I can't hear anything. I could just hear my father's breath."

Revisit the heated rivalry between Cena, a 16-time world champion, and a reinvigorated Edge in WWE Untold: The Champ Is Here, premiering Sunday, Sept. 20 on the WWE Network.