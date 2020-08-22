As it was revealed earlier in the week, a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has arrive during the virtual event DC FanDome. The virtual convention kicked off on Saturday with the Wonder Woman panel, which featured the stars and director of the film. Also, we got a pretty sweet new trailer.

During the opening to DC FanDome director Patty Jenkins was joined by the cast: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), and Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah). They answered questions from fans, including one from Lynda Carter who played Wonder Woman on the iconic 1975 TV series. The panel came to an end with a brand-new trailer for Wonder Woman: 1984, and it was awesome. We got a final look at Wiig as Cheetah.

Jenkins mentioned that the October release date is still sticking during the panel. "It's so great on the big screen," the director explained. "We all work so hard to bring something that would be a big, visual, spectacular, great time. So we're going to stick it out, and we believe in you know putting it in the cinema"

While WW84 is still a couple months off from hitting theaters on October 2--if that still happens--ideas for a third Wonder Woman movie are already flowing. "And so there's one more thing I'm craving, which is true to her theme, which is true to everything that she stands for, that I'm like, 'Ooh, there's one more chapter of Wonder Woman that we don't quite get,'" director Patty Jenkins said during a set visit. "'It doesn't quite make sense for this movie. It didn't for the last either.'"

The aforementioned set visit did clue us in on what we can expect from the October movie, and you can read all about the things we learned from GameSpot's visit to the WW84 set.

This article was originally published on TV Guide sister site GameSpot.com.