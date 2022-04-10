Will The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan Ever Be Friends? 'Hell No,' Says Lauren Cohan

Lauren Cohan and Kien Michael Spiller, The Walking Dead Jace Downs/AMC

The Walking Dead's Season 11, Part 2 finale contained a breakthrough for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) relationship. Maggie has hated Negan ever since he murdered her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), and still wanted him dead when she returned home after spending years away and found he had been integrated into the community. Much of Season 11 has been about the tension between Maggie's understandable desire for revenge and the fact that Negan really has changed a lot in the decade-plus since he killed Glenn, which Maggie has had trouble accepting. "Acts of God" found Maggie finally seeing Negan with fresh eyes, and choosing to trust him in a moment when he was her best option. But just because she's starting to trust him doesn't mean that this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

In "The Rotten Core," Negan saved Maggie and Glenn's son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) after he had been captured by Commonwealth soldiers. That act was on Maggie's mind when she asked Negan and his new wife Annie (Medina Senghore) to take care of Hershel while she fought Commonwealth deputy Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and vengeful Reaper Leah Shaw (Lynn Collins), who had teamed up to kill her. Maggie told Negan that she would never forget that he saved her son, and that she was starting to trust him.

"You have big balls, Maggie Rhee," Negan told her. "I got you. And I got your boy." And he did — he and Annie kept Hershel safe while Maggie made her stand, which led to Leah's death and Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside falling under Hornsby's control.

For Lauren Cohan, Maggie putting her trust in Negan was a big moment that felt "absolutely weird" for her to play, she said with a laugh. "The way it felt for me is the way it felt for her, which is just conflicted," Cohan told TV Guide. Maggie will never forgive Negan for what he did to Glenn, but in her moment of need, she was able to trust him, especially since Annie was there, too.

Could this softening of animosity eventually lead to Maggie and Negan becoming friends? "Hell no!" Cohan said with a laugh. "We'll never be friends. You just got to try to make lemonade out of the lemons."

Maggie and Negan never being friends gives an interesting built-in conflict to their upcoming spin-off, Isle of the Dead, which will go into production later this year for a 2023 premiere. The six-episode series will find Maggie and Negan exploring post-apocalyptic New York City, a place the Walking Dead Universe has never visited before.

"Can you even imagine it?" Cohan said, her voice brimming with excitement. "Our Walking Dead world with this whole new backdrop. It's cooler than you can even imagine. I cannot wait to film it and I cannot wait for people to see it." She said the whole thing has been written (longtime The Walking Dead writer Eli Jorné is the creator and showrunner) and production will start in a few months. She just wrapped The Walking Dead last week, so she'll take some time off this summer and then get back into it.

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead Jace Downs/AMC

She's still processing the end of her time on The Walking Dead. She said that through the first 23 episodes of Season 11, she and her colleagues would get flashes of emotion and nostalgia that they would try to hold off feeling fully. "And then you get to the finale, which, I mean, this is only a couple of weeks ago, and all of a sudden, everything makes you cry," she said. "We'd just be doing even a simple scene that wasn't emotionally taxing, and everybody's kind of giggling and laughing and goofing around. And then all of a sudden, you're just overwhelmed. Because you remember that you're never going to be with those exact people again, in the exact spot." At the same time, it's fun, because she got to spend so much time with people who are important to her making a show she's proud of. "There's no replacement for time spent," she said. "And we are very, very lucky to have had this many years together. It's kind of like finishing college if you couldn't graduate and you just kept going to college for 10 years."

Cohan can't give any specific hints about how The Walking Dead ends, but she's looking forward to sharing the end with the world. "I'm thinking about the things that happen in the last episode, and how close they feel to the most wonderful and terrible things that can happen in life, and how excited I am for people to feel that with us," she said.

The final eight episodes will set up Maggie and Negan and Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) for continuing adventures (Carol and Daryl are getting a spin-off of their own), and will inevitably also see the deaths of beloved characters whose stories won't be continuing. Should we be steeling ourselves for some devastating farewells in Part 3?

"I think you always have to steel yourself with The Walking Dead," Cohan said.

The Walking Dead will return for Season 11, Part 3 later this year.