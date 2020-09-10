Here's something we never thought we'd get to say: Will Smith and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert have seemingly buried — or at least paused — their long-standing feud and will reunite for HBO Max's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion. On Thursday, Smith posted an Instagram photo of the cast from the upcoming special along with a photo of himself and Hubert together.

"Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we're doin' something for y'all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin' soon to @HBOmax!," Smith wrote on Instagram.

It's a special moment given that this marks the first time the pair will come face-to-face since Hubert's departure from the show in 1993. Hubert portrayed Vivian Banks for the series' first three seasons before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid and has been critical of the cast ever since.

"I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo," Hubert previously said of the cast's 2017 reunion. "Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will [Smith]. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level."

HBO Max confirmed that the two actors sat down on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for an "emotional and candid conversation." It looks like these two have finally buried the hatchet.

In addition to Smith and Hubert, the reunion will feature Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is currently streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.

Will Smith and Janet Hubert Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max