The "totally real" San Diego news station KVWN surveyed a billion Americans and found that the best way to spend some free time is by watching a movie or show starring Will Ferrell. Ferrell's latest film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, recently premiered on Netflix, claiming two hours of your weekend, but what do you do after you've watched the movie and belted out "Volcano maaaaaan, volcanic protector maaaaaan!" a few times? Watch more Will Ferrell!

The bad news is that a lot of Ferrell's movies, including the Anchorman trilogy and Old School, are not streaming on any subscription service for some dumb reason (they are available for purchase or rent, however). But a handful of his other comedic classics are, so we've dug up all the good ones and put them here in one handy list.

Here's where to stream Will Ferrell's best movies and shows.

Elf

Where to stream: HBO Max

You don't have to wait for Christmas to watch this holiday classic in which Ferrell plays a human who was raised by Santa's elves. Watch Elf for Fourth of July. Watch it on Arbor Day. Watch it on Half Christmas. There are no rules to appreciating Ferrell saying, "Good news, I saw a dog today."





The Other Guys

Where to stream: Netflix

The 2010 buddy film The Other Guys is about two cops who are partnered up despite being very different (Mark Wahlberg is a traditional tough guy, Ferrell is his new, bookish partner) and is Ferrell's biggest film that's on Netflix. Wahlberg deserved an Emmy for not cracking up in scenes like this one.





Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Where to stream: Freeform

Ferrell found his perfect comedic partner in John C. Reilly in 2006's Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, a hilarious take on NASCAR and the ego of race car drivers. Ferrell plays Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR legend who wins at all costs with help of his shakin' and bakin' teammate Cal Naughton Jr. (Reilly), but finds trouble when French F1 driver Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) joins the circuit.





The Spoils of Babylon/The Spoils Before Dying

Where to stream: IFC

Ferrell's mostly made his mark in films, but he starred in these bizarre IFC miniseries, which lampooned the famed miniseries events of yore. Ferrell played Eric Jonrosh, the author of the books that The Spoils of Babylon and The Spoils Before Dying were adapted from, and he introduced each episode in absurd fashion. Ferrell's not the only draw here; the cast was stacked with Kristen Wiig, Tobey Maguire, Val Kilmer, Tim Robbins, and many, many more.





The Lego Movie/The Lego Movie 2

Where to stream: HBO Max

With his goofy, dumb humor, it's hard to take Ferrell as a villain, but he bares his teeth (well, his teeth's voices) as Lord Business in the hugely popular Lego Movie films. The film is targeted at kids but is fun for families with some disguised adult humor and plenty of puns.





Other Will Ferrell films and shows streaming:

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga | Netflix

Saturday Night Live | Hulu, NBC.com

Bewitched | Freeform

A Night at the Roxbury | Freeform, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access

No Activity | CBS All Access

Casa De Mi Padre | Netflix

Megamind | Freeform

Land of the Lost | Starz

Stranger Than Fiction | Showtime

The Producers | Starz