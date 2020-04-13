Sorry, prodigies, but you'll have to wait another week to find out just how bad newcomer Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) really is because Prodigal Son will not return with a new episode until next week, on Monday, April 20.

The episode, titled "The Professionals," will serve as the first season's penultimate episode and will feature Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Ainsley (Halston Sage) becoming convinced that Endicott is bad news — and a Whitly family reunion might be just the ticket to resolving their issues. Judging by Fox's teaser (above) for the episode, there are some major twists ahead, including Malcolm stabbing someone, Martin (Michael Sheen) squishing someone's eyeballs, and maybe even the start of a romantic connection between Jessica (Bellamy Young) and Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips) when the show returns as well.

Dermot Mulroney Teases That His Prodigal Son Character Has 'Control' Over Other Killers We've Seen

Prodigal Son was one of the many series whose productions were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but TV Guide has learned that the final two episodes of the season were shot early to accommodate the cast's schedules. So, while the length of the show's inaugural season was shortened, Prodigal Son's finale will end on a shocking note, just as the writers intended.

Prodigal Son returns Monday, April 20 at 9/8c on Fox.