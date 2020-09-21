We've only seen one episode of Dancing with the Stars this season, and we're already on a break? What a bummer!

If you turn on your TV ready to shimmy and shake with your favorite stars and celebs Monday night, you're going to be mighty disappointed not to see a single sequin. That's because this week, Dancing with the Stars, which normally airs Monday nights, has been bumped to Tuesday so that ABC can air the New Orleans Saints vs. the Las Vegas Raiders football game starting at 8/7c.

So take those dancing shoes off, but don't put them away quite yet because a new episode of Dancing with the Stars — and the first elimination of the season — will be airing Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c on ABC. Be sure to tune in to watch Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough deliver all-new scores for all-new routines! And, of course, we're just dying to see whether Tyra Banks gently announces who's going home, or whether she pulls out her America's Next Top Model fierceness and tells them to get gone!

PHOTOS: Dancing with the Stars' 25 Most Shocking Moments of All Time

Dancing With the Stars Photo: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on ABC.