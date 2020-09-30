America has spoken and we now know who won Love Island. Justine and Caleb have been crowned the winning couple for Season 2 of CBS' summer dating reality series, and we couldn't be happier. With this win, Justine makes history as the franchise's first dark-skinned black woman to take home the grand prize.

It's been an interesting journey for the fan-favorite couple, who weren't each other's first choices, but wound up being the most solid pairing in the villa. Justine was originally coupled up with Jeremiah before recoupling with Tre, who was way more into her than she was him. Meanwhile, Caleb entered the villa on Day 5 and immediately hit it off with Rachel, officially pairing up on Day 9. Once Justine realized she had a much stronger connection with Caleb, however, she made her move and a new power couple was born.

Justine and Caleb were a slow burn compared to other couples in the villa and took their time getting to know each other. They built a solid foundation that really helped when Casa Amor come around—the pair solidified their status as the couple to beat by resisting temptation and choosing to remain together.

Cely and Jonny also kept things interesting this season, though for entirely different reasons. The pair coupled up after Johnny chose to steal Cely from Tre and they've been inseparable ever since. However, their relationship hit a huge roadblock during Casa Amor week. While Cely chose not to pursue a connection with any of the new guys, Johnny couldn't resist new girl Mercades. He and Mercades got hot and heavy, fully making out during and outside of challenges—let's not forget their moment under the covers while sharing a bed — which left Johnny super regretful after the fact.

Though Johnny confessed to Cely after returning to the villa, he left out some key details — like the under-the-covers make-out session — and Cely began questioning whether or not she could trust him. After lots of groveling and promises to be a better man, however, Johnny eventually won Cely over and they made things official — becoming the first pair on the show to declare themselves in a relationship.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Island USA are now streaming on CBS All Access.