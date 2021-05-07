As you can imagine, the casting and pre-production process on Fox's reality competition The Masked Singer is a lengthy one — first, getting a bunch of celebrities to agree to participate AND clear their schedules for a specific length of time is no small feat. And second, the elaborate costumes (that are all handmade by the show's talented costume designer, Marina Toybina, and her team) take a while to create and tailor personally to each contestant.

That's why the fact that Piglet only had a few days' notice before filming on season five began is pretty remarkable. Not only did this all-star swap in at the last possible second, he was able to prepare several musical numbers (not to mention dig up parts of his own history for clue packages) with the minimum amount of preparation. For that reason alone it seems pretty clear that this masked celebrity is probably a musician, but you never know — crazier things have happened.

While Piglet's voice was instantly recognizable for anyone who was a teen girl in the late '90s and early '00s, it's taken the judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — a few weeks to zero in on who, exactly, the mystery singer could be. We have our own (very confident) guess, but let's go through each of the clues and the judges' guesses (so far) to see if we're all on the same page.

The clues so far:

+ Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat

+ A whiteboard reading 3528 Rushing In./Game is one of the most important clues so far

+ He once caught touchdowns from Dan Marino

+ His first clue package was framed like a Bachelor-esque dating show called Love in the Mud

+ He's a hopeless romantic, and the world once saw his heart break

+ Some flowers have very sharp thorns, and he wears his heart on his sleeve (via a tattoo)

+ Aside from Dan Marino and the whiteboard, other football-themed clues include a game clock with 50:10 to go and the phrase "don't be a ball hog"

+ His childhood crush was Meg Ryan

+ He started a family with someone he wants to grow old with

+ Many years ago he was lost and had given up on his dreams (and broken his finger), but at church, his pastor prophesized great things for a man with a broken finger so he moved out to LA and the rest is history

+ One time in his fraternity days he and his bros shaved their heads in unity right before the party of the year — which is when he discovered he has a huge birthmark shaped like an apple on the side of his head

+ Cotton candy reminds him of one of his first jobs

+ Other images include an alarm clock, a question mark, a rose, a suit of armor, cell door bars (he was "getting grilled"), a flower lei, a magic lamp, a spider, a corncob, palm trees, a peace sign foam finger, sunglasses, a tree air freshener, a UFO, a set of dog tags, vampire fangs, a brush and scissors, numbers 1-5 (with 1 propped up), and four gold bars



The judges' guesses: JC Chasez, Jordan or Jonathan Knight, Zayn Malik, AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Brian Littrell, and finally (finally!) Nick Lachey

Our guesses: We really only have one guess, and that guess is Nick Lachey. Proof: he knows how to stay cool even in a band called 98 Degrees, he and his wife Vanessa hosted and produced the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind, he famously starred with first wife Jessica Simpson on the reality show Newlyweds, and he famously has a barbed wire tattoo on his bicep.

It's probably: C'mon, people, it's obviously one-time One Tree Hill guest star Nick Lachey.

Piglet, The Masked Singer Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.