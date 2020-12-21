Hollywood has some good news for fans in time for Christmas! Wonder Woman: 1984, The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman will be heading to theaters but because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans can watch the new movie from the comfort of home - you'll just need HBOMax to watch the new chapter of the Wonder Woman saga.

Look for Wonder Woman: 1984 when it premieres December 25 on HBOMax at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. ET. The title will be available for a month at no extra cost to HBO Max subscribers. Reminder: HBO Max is now available on Roku devices and the PS5, in addition to the Amazon, Apple, and Google devices the app was previously added to.

The cast is packed with incredible talents in addition to Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, and TV's original Wonder Woman herself: Lynda Carter. Like the first film, Patty Jenkins returns to direct this second installment.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Wonder Woman: 1984 is the first of many major WB blockbusters to premiere on HBO Max on the same day as its theatrical release. The company announced that its entire 2021 theatrical slate, including Dune, The Matrix 4, and Godzilla vs. Kong, will also be available for HBO Max subscribers on the day of their theatrical release next year.