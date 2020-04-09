Get the little ones ready. Trolls World Tour is the latest movie to come up with an alternative to theaters, and on Friday, April 10 it'll head right to streaming and on-demand, making it the first major film since the coronavirus outbreak began to bypass a theatrical release entirely.

Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016's Trolls, finds Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discovering that there are many more musical troll tribes than they knew. They set out to unite them and save the different genres before Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) destroy them.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, April 10 but will now arrive online, taking a cue from Onwardand Frozen II, both of which became available to watch on Disney+ months before originally planned. Seriously, kids have a wealth of content to keep them occupied and entertained right now.

Right now, you can pre-order Trolls World Tour in 4K Ultra HD or HD on FandangoNow and Vudu, but it will also be available to watch on Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play. If you'd like a little extra fun, the film's Twitter account will also host a watch party on April 10 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, along with a virtual movie premiere hosted by Walmart on April 10 at 5:30/4:30c. Below, check out all the ways you can watch once it becomes available.

How to Watch on Digital HD ($20)

Find at Vudu

Find at FandangoNow