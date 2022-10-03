Where to Watch the Scream Movies in 2022

Do you like scary movies? Then this must be your favorite time of year as spooky season abounds and everyone's in the mood for a good slasher film. The year 1996 brought us one of the most popular horror franchises to come about with Scream. The original movie was the highest grossing slasher film in the world for over 20 years until Halloween (2018).

Three more sequels ensued, followed by the most recent installment last January with Scream 5 starring much of the original cast including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and more. The revival introduced the franchise to a whole new generation of fans, with a sixth installment set for theatrical release on March 31, 2023.

The first three movies center on Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who becomes a serial killer magnet a year after her mother is brutally murdered. Courteney Cox and David Arquette join Campbell as Scream franchise staples, with Drew Barrymore, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, and Matthew Lillard making iconic appearances in the first movie. While Sidney also makes a cameo appearance in Scream 4, that film is more of Jill Roberts' (Emma Roberts) story. All of the films take place in the terrifying town of Westboro and were directed by horror genius Wes Craven.

If you're looking for some slasher fun, here's how to watch Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4, and Scream 5 and the MTV series inspired by the iconic movies.

Scream Dimension Films/Paramount

Are the Scream movies streaming?

Yes! In the past, it's been difficult to track down all the franchise installments across multiple streaming services. Luckily, we're down to just two streamers this year, with films 1, 2, and 3 available on Showtime, with Scream 4 available to stream at your convenience on Paramount+ with subscription.

Scream (2022) is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.

If you want to check out Scream the series, which premiered on MTV in 2015 and aired for three seasons, you can just pop on over to Netflix.