Where to Watch The Passion of the Christ and The Ten Commandments This Easter and Passover

It's Easter time, which means that between dyeing eggs, glazing ham, and finding a bunny to adopt, you may also be looking to watch Mel Gibson's bloody epic about Jesus Christ, The Passion of the Christ. Or perhaps you'd like to watch the extravagant religious classic The Ten Commandments during Passover. That means you're probably wondering where you can stream The Ten Commandments and find The Passion of the Christ online. The good news is that both are streaming so you can start watching them with just a few clicks. The bad news — for one — is that you may have to pay a little money.

ABC traditionally airs The Ten Commandments on the Saturday before Easter, but this year, the network aired The Ten Commandments a week early on April 9, meaning if you didn't DVR it, you'll probably need to stream it.

Here's where to The Passion of the Christ and The Ten Commandments (and for the kiddos, where to watch the animated Easter film Hop).

Jim Caviezel, Passion of the Christ

Mel Gibson's controversial 2004 film about the crucifixion of Jesus Christ (Jim Caviezel) was a polarizing movie that left many in awe of the religious experience or aghast at the brutality and violence. The film covers the 12 hours leading up to Jesus' death, but also peers back on Jesus' life through flashbacks to The Last Supper and other well-known Biblical events. The film received three Academy Award nominations for Best Makeup, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. Maia Morgenstern, Monica Belluci, and Sergio Rubini also starred.

The Passion of the Christ is readily available to stream. It's included with an Amazon Prime Video subscription for an ad-free, uninterrupted experience, or it can be watched via Tubi or The Roku Channel for free, but with ads. Click the links below to start watching.

Charlton Heston, The Ten Commandments

Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 film The Ten Commandments is considered THE religious movie, a 220-minute epic following Moses (Charlton Heston in his greatest role) as he leads the enslaved Hebrews on an exodus to Mount Sinai, where he receives the legendary Ten Commandments from God. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning one for Best Visual Effects. Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, and Edward G. Robinson also starred.

The Ten Commandments is not streaming on any subscription service, but it is available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video. But don't worry, it won't cost you much. As of this writing, the standard version and the extended version in 4k are available for just $3 to rent and $4 to purchase, and cheaper if you are an Amazon Prime Video member. Click the links below to start watching.

James Marsden, Hop

There aren't a ton of Easter movies out there for kids (Christmas seems to get them all), but there is one that is sure to delight the young 'uns. The 2011 film Hop stars James Marsden as a man who literally runs into a young rabbit named E.B. (voiced by Russell Brand). E.B. is supposed to be the next Easter Bunny, but has other aspirations. Together, they have to save Easter and E.B.'s father from a potential coup by the Easter Bunny's second-in-command, Carlos the Chick.

Hop is easy to stream, as it's included with your Netflix subscription.