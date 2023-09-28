Where to Watch Every Single Film in the Halloween Franchise in 2023

Halloween Ends

For many of us, the countdown to Halloween aka the very best holiday ever is the only thing that gets us through those pesky summer months. Classic horror film marathons are as American as apple pie, and by now the stars of these movies — your Freddy Kreugers, your Jason Voorheeses, your Pinheads, and most definitely one Michael Myers — should have their own Mount Rushmore (made of 3,000 dead bodies). So what better franchise to carry you through the spooky season than the films with this holiday's namesake: Halloween.

First introduced in 1978 by horror legends John Carpenter and creative partner Debra Hill, the story of deranged slasher Michael Myers and his love-hate relationship with final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Curtis) would go on to net 13 installments and keep Donald Pleasance eating as Dr. Loomis for years and years to come. Much like the knife-wielding, jumpsuit sporting Myers, nearly half a decade later, the Halloweenbrand refuses to die. It was recently announced that Trancas International Films — owned by the Akkad family, is reportedly shopping for buyers for TV rights at the time of this writing after the successful trilogy directed by David Gordon Green revived the franchise in 2018, while Internet audiences remain captivated by the IRL Strode house going up for sale.

Throughout the 13 Halloween films, there's been cults, curses, sad boys, webcam reality shows, and more maimings than you can shake a murder weapon at. There's been appearances from the likes of Paul Rudd, Busta Rhymes, and Real Housewives reality star Kyle Richards.

But where can you watch all the movies in the Halloween series? Hulu? Max? Paramount+? Flobbo? Just kidding, that last one was made up (we think). Never fear, we will tell you where you can stream every Halloween movie ever.

The original film that started it all... and by "all," we mean essentially laid the blueprint for a perfect slasher film. Style, acting, light lore. A subtle coming-of-age story and tightly directed kills galore. If you haven't seen Halloween or want to revisit this wonderful classic, then boy does Lady Internet have you covered.

The second original film that started it all (and was intended to end the series)! Spoiler alert: This one introduced the twist that Laurie Strode was actually Michael's sister. Given the fact this was written and produced by Carpenter and Hill, we should probably accept it as canon but this element was promptly dropped for many of the ensuing films. This is a good Halloween flick still. The vibe is there and the setting — the Haddonfield hospital — is a worthy spook factory.

If there's a cult entry in the Halloween franchise, this is it. Halloween III: Season of the Witch ditched Michael Myers altogether, and was instead about an evil toymaker who tried to get kids to wear some masks that will kill them on Halloween (by turning their heads to bugs). This was the first movie that made good on Hill and Carpenter's aim to shift the franchise into an anthology series where the connective tissue was just the day "Halloween," but audiences didn't really vibe with all that. Still, this one is worth watching for how bizarre it is!

The entry where things start to feel like an episode of Dynasty. Prior to the film's events, it's revealed that Strode died, and her daughter becomes the main character and ends the film in a way that sorta informs the 2018 franchise. Behind the scenes, Hill and Carpenter sold their interest in Halloween so producer Akkad tried to bring The Shape back in a big schlocky way. Does the new mask look like Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation? You be the judge.

For real, this one's a little off the rails. Laurie Strode's daughter Jamie has telekinesis and there's a whole subplot about a druid cult known as The Cult of the Thorn connected to why Michael Myers does what he does. It is fun though how Dr. Loomis reappears over and over in what is basically a cat-and-mouse relationship with a mythical serial killer.

The one with Paul Rudd — who IRL may have picked up whatever anti-aging curse helps Michael Myers stay so spry, lo these many years. This one — with an impressive 10 metascore on Metacritic — features a ridiculous amount of lore about The Cult of the Thorn, has Rudd playing the grown-up Tommy Doyle, and offers the final appearance of Dr. Loomis. Produced by Dimension — who would score a huge horror hit a year later with Scream — The Curse of Michael Myers is also wild in how in the weeds it gets with Myers' origin story, but we'll let you see for yourself.

So this one is actually fantastic. It features a story by Screams' own Kevin Williamson and acknowledges the events of Halloween II, working as a direct sequel.Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode now alive again and working in academia, though still struggling with her past. Young hearththrobs Josh Hartnett and Michelle Williams join the party of teens forced to stay behind on the empty boarding school campus during Halloween. Little does anyone know Michael Myers is making his way to this very location! Honestly, no notes, this one is a great time.

Busta Rhymes fighting Michael Myers in hand-to-hand combat. Teens filming a "web reality show" in the Michael Myers house. An unceremonious murder of a key figure. Resurrection isn't the best outing in the franchise and frankly it just might be the worst. But hey, it's interesting if only to mark the final chapter in the Halloween I, II, H20, and Resurrection storyline. Look, the early-2000s were a strange time.

The one by Rob Zombie. Some folks really like this one, which is a reimagining of the original Halloween with a focus on how the sausage is made re: Michael Myers going from killer-boy to killer-man. It's definitely grittier than the other installments, features a new mask, and stars Malcom McDowell as Dr. Loomis. Whether you dig it or not, you got to respect Zombie for making it his own.

The last film entry by both Rob Zombie and Dimension, it delves deeper into the psychological connection between Strode and Myers with that signature Zombie violence. This one didn't do so great when it came out and if you can make a Halloween movie too mindlessly brutal, then this is it.

This one brings Laurie Strode back to life after the events of Halloween: Resurrection and follows her paranoia as a survivalist matriarch still living in Haddonfield.Teaming up with new horror champs Blumhouse Productions and bringing in nimble director David Gordon Green with Danny McBride writing proved to be a winning combination. Thankfully, John Carpenter was brought back on board to weigh in on the essence of Myers and provide a really cool new score. The result was a hit with audiences that hit the right tone while acknowledging the legacy of Myers both in the film universe and in real life.

Just a meaty good time. Some felt it got too action-packed or heady in its messaging but we're just thankful they ditched The Cult of the Thorn mumbo jumbo. Original Haddonfield locals, like Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) and Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), return with the cry "Evil Dies Tonight!" but can this mob finish the job?

The one that (so far) ended it all. Of the reboot trilogy, this is the most self-contained and a favorite among fans for its big-swings. It's also reviled for its big swings, but if you look at the DNA of the whole franchise, the story of an ostracized male babysitter turned slasher protégé is both consistent and a natural result of the series' themes of evil-transference and our thirst for violent entertainment as an audience. Nuts to that though, is it entertaining? You betcha.