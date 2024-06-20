Donald Sutherland Getty Images

Actor Donald Sutherland died June 20 in Miami after a long illness. He was 88.

He was an iconic actor who appeared in excellent movies and TV shows in every decade since the 1960s. He broke out in the films The Dirty Dozen and M*A*S*H and became a major movie star in the '70s and '80s, starring in a diverse range of films like Klute, Don't Look Now, Animal House, and Ordinary People. In the 2010s, he became known to a younger generation for his performance as President Snow in the Hunger Games films. He continued working deep into his 80s, appearing last year in the series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

He was born in New Brunswick, Canada, on July 17, 1935. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Francine Racette; sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer; daughter Rachel; and four grandchildren.

Kiefer Sutherland, the actor best known for the series 24, posted a tribute to his father on X. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film," Sutherland wrote. "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Sutherland was considered to be one of the greatest actors never nominated for an Academy Award, though he did receive an Honorary Academy Award in 2017. He won an Emmy in 1995 for his performance in the TV movie Citizen X.

If you'd like to remember Donald Sutherland by watching some of his many great films and television shows, we've rounded up ten recommendations and where to stream them.

Sutherland's breakout role came as part of the titular ensemble in The Dirty Dozen, the classic 1967 war film. He played Vernon Pinkley (#2), one of the military prisoners recruited to carry out a suicide mission against the Nazis ahead of the Normandy landings during World War II.

Sutherland became a superstar with the release of Robert Altman's classic 1970 film M*A*S*H, a dark comedy set during the Korean War that was an allegory for the Vietnam War. Sutherland played Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce Jr., a rule-breaking combat surgeon. The film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, and was inducted into the Film Registry at the Library of Congress for its historical importance.

Sutherland affirmed his leading man status with this 1971 paranoid thriller. Starring opposite Jane Fonda, who won an Academy Award for her performance, Sutherland played John Klute, a detective investigating the disappearance of a businessman who starts a relationship with Bree Daniels (Fonda), a call girl he's surveilling as part of his investigation.

In 1973, Sutherland starred in this highly influential psychological thriller from director Nicolas Roeg, whom he named one of his sons after. Sutherland and Julie Christie play grieving parents who move to Venice after the tragic death of their daughter, where John (Sutherland) begins experiencing psychic visions.



One of Sutherland's most menacing performances is as fascist plantation foreman Attila Mellanchini in director Bernardo Bertolucci's epic historical drama. Also starring Robert De Niro and Gerard Depardieu, 1900 is perhaps most famous for being one of the longest films ever released.

Sutherland showed off his lighter side in 1978's Animal House as pot-smoking English professor Dave Jennings. It's a small role, but Sutherland was the biggest star in the film at the time, and was integral to getting it made. He famously was offered either $25k or 2% of the film's gross for compensation, and he took the cash, which he estimates means he missed out on roughly $14 million. He loved the movie, though.

Robert Redford's 1980 family drama is Sutherland's only film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. He played Calvin Jarrett, a father trying to hold his family together after the accidental death of his older son and the attempted suicide of his younger son (played by Timothy Hutton, who became the youngest-ever winner of the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance).

Sutherland made a graceful transition to supporting roles. His prickly but charming performance as Elizabeth Bennet's (Keira Knightley) father in the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's immortal novel is one of his most memorable.

The defining role of Sutherland's later career was as President Coriolanus Snow, the sinister but oddly sympathetic villain of The Hunger Games films. In 2014, he said young girls who were fans of the movies often stopped him on the street to take pictures with him and asked him "Why do you look so mean?"

Like many film actors, Sutherland began taking on more TV roles in the 2000s and 2010s. He appeared in the ABC series Dirty Sexy Money and the HBO limited series The Undoing, among many others. But arguably his most memorable TV performance of this period was as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the 2018 FX limited series Trust, which featured the then-82-year-old actor in a nude sex scene. He was fearless to the very end.