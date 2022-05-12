Where to Watch All of the Friday the 13th Films

This Friday the 13th, you don't want to watch The Notebook. You want to watch some horny campers get butchered into a fine mist in the Friday the 13th films, one of the most popular and venerable horror movie franchises of all time. Well, this Friday the 13th you're in luck, because the movies are available to watch in the streamosphere. The bad news is that although the Friday the 13th movies are streaming, they're all over the place and it can be hard to keep track of which movie is on what service.

So is Friday the 13th streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, or Hulu? Sort of. Your best bet is to get a subscription to AMC+, as it carries most of the Friday the 13th movies (but not all), while later films in the franchise are on other streaming services. Let us help you sort through everything so you can enjoy your marathon of Jason Vorhees doing what he does best.

(Note: We would have included the great Friday the 13th: The Series, a 1987 supernatural TV show with no connection to the film franchise, but it is sadly not streaming anywhere as far as we can tell.)

Jason Vorhees

The original film that started it all. Set in 1979, it established the formula that many of the others would follow: Camp counselors having sex would be murdered in gruesome ways.

It's probably not a spoiler to say this, but if you're particularly spoilerphobic, avert your eyes. The first sequel was the first movie in which Jason Vorhees was actually the murderer. Like the original, sexed-up camp counselors at Camp Crystal Lake are picked off, one by one. If it ain't broke...

Can you believe it took this film franchise THREE MOVIES to get to the iconic hockey mask? Well, it's finally here, as an injured Jason stalks a group of youngsters who are vacationing at a house near Camp Crystal Lake. Turns out, that was a bad idea for a vacation. This is the only Friday the 13th film released in 3D, which probably made the speargun killing look pretty cool.

One of cinema's most blatant lies in this movie's name, "Part IV" was not even close to the final chapter, even though it was once intended to be. It's also considered to be one of the best films in the franchise. As for the plot: take a guess.

Part of this new beginning was a new hockey mask-wearing murderer who wasn't Jason, which may be why this is considered such a stinker. No Jason? No thank you. A New Beginning is also well-known for its nudity, sex, and drug use, so if that's what you're after, fire it up.

At this point, everyone leaned into the ridiculousness of the series and Jason Lives added plenty of enjoyable camp to Camp Crystal Lake. Jason became an undead, supernatural killing machine and meta-humor kept things light, making this a fan favorite.

Inspired by the silliness of the previous film, The New Blood sees Jason battling a girl with telekinetic powers. Okay, sure.

Five years after the Muppets started it, Jason looks to finish off what they apparently couldn't. Stalking a group of teenagers on a boat to New York, Jason journeys outside of his comfort zone to face his biggest fear: late-'90s Times Square! Definitely rooting for Jason in this one.

Kind of a spoiler in the headline! Most of the movie is Jason body-hopping as his spirit possesses others around Camp Crystal Lake. This was really designed as a prequel appetizer to a future film in the franchise, Freddy vs. Jason.

Depending on how you look at it, this is either the low point or the greatest moment of the series. Jason went to New York and Hell, so what was left? Space. Cryogenically frozen for more than four centuries, Jason is thawed out and kills future teenagers as a cyborg on Earth 2. It's not streaming on any subscription service, but it should be!

A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freedy Krueger coaxes Jason Vorhees to come back from the dead, again, and then the two titans of horror fight each other. Simple! This was the wet dream of the Friday the 13th franchise and it finally happened in real life. It is the biggest box office hit of the series, grossing $116 million.

Reboot time! A guy (Jared Padalecki) heads to Camp Crystal Lake to search for his sister, who was captured by Jason. Spoiler: People die.



Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th (2013)



Your marathon rewatch isn't complete! This documentary clocks in at almost seven hours long and checks in with every film in the Friday the 13th franchise. It's well regarded by fans.