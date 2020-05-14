Get ready, Psych-Os, because you won't have to wait much longer to watch Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, has revealed the list of original programming that will be available when it launches on Wednesday, July 15, and the highly anticipated Psych: The Movie sequel is one of the chosen few! This means that after two-and-a-half years of waiting for the next Psych adventure, fans will finally find out what Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) and the rest of the gang are up to. And that includes Timothy Omundson's Chief of Police Carlton Lassiter, who was sidelined in the last film after the actor suffered a stroke.

In the movie, which is set two years after the first film and is being described by Peacock as "Hitchcockian," Lassie is ambushed on the job and left for dead. After he begins seeing strange and impossible things while in recovery (strange like this, perhaps?), Shawn and Gus leave San Francisco and head back to Santa Barbara to investigate. However, they're not exactly welcome in their own hometown, and they'll have to solve the case without the help of the police or their loved ones. Hopefully that doesn't include Juliet (Maggie Lawson), though, who is, of course, both.

In addition to Roday, Hill, Omundson, and Lawson, Lassie Come Home will also feature original Psych stars Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen reprising their roles, and there will be appearances from fan favorites Kurt Fuller and Jimmi Simpson as Woody and Mary Lightly, respectively. But considering that the latter character is dead, and the first film already featured a wild dream sequence to bring him back, it'll be interesting to see how Mary returns this time. Speaking with TV Guide last summer, Simpson revealed this might be "the weirdest Mary situation yet" and that there will be singing involved once more. Whatever it is that Simpson and Roday have cooked up this time, we can't wait to find out!

Until then, you can check out the trailer for the movie above.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will be available at Peacock's launch on Wednesday, July 15.