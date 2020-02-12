Have you been dying to watch Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) go back into the unknown since Frozen II's release last fall? We've got a good update for Disney+ streamers!

The sequel to Disney's smash hit arrived on digital platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, and more on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and it's scheduled to release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD later in the month on Feb. 25. While those options allow you to rent or purchase the movie, streaming options won't arrive until later this year.

Disney+ will obviously be the destination for Frozen II when it does become available for streaming, and estimates have it dropping sometime this summer, most likely in June or July. This estimate is based on the release pattern for recent Disney arrivals like Aladdin, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4, which dropped on the streamer about six to seven months after their in-theater debut. In the meantime, you can already re-watch the first Frozen movie for the gazillionth time on Disney+.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

If you're determined to own the movie, below are some options to purchase it digitally and on 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Digital HD ($20)

Find at Prime Video

Find at Vudu

Find at Google Play

Find at FandangoNow

Find at iTunes

Digital 4K UHD ($25)

Find at Prime Video

Find at Vudu

Find at FandangoNow

Blu-ray + DVD + Digital ($25)

Find at Walmart

Find at Best Buy

Find at Best Buy (two-disk collector's edition)

Find at Target

4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital ($30)

Find at Walmart

Find at Best Buy

Find at Target

Two-movie bundles (Frozen + Frozen 2)

Find at Vudu, $30 (SD), $34 (HD), $43 (UHD)

Find at Target, $40 (Blu-Ray + DVD + digital)

Retailer-exclusive editions of Frozen 2

Find at Walmart: Ultimate Collector's Edition, $32.96(4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)

Find at Best Buy: Exclusive Steelbook Edition, $35 (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)

Find at Target: Limited Edition with filmmaker gallery book, $35 (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)