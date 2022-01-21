Yellowstone prequel series 1883 premiered in December on Paramount+, and while you might be patiently awaiting the next episode after last week's tragedy, you're going to have to wait a little bit longer. Episode 6 will arrive on the streaming service on Sunday, Jan. 30, finally giving fans some insight on just how Elsa (Isabel May) will recover from the traumatic events of Episode 5 and how the caravan will move on after being attacked by bandits. Plus, they're almost completely out of civilization and there are always more treacherous rivers to cross!

1883 follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the war-torn United States to make a new life for themselves in America's new frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and it featured a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.

While you wait for that new episode, TV Guide has all the details on that Episode 5 tragedy, what comes next for the grieving heroine, and how to catch up on Paramount+'s biggest series yet.

Here's how to watch 1883 and everything you need to know about the series.

On Streaming

1883 premiered two episodes on the streaming service Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19. Episode 3 premiered on Sunday, Dec. 26 and then the show took a semi-hiatus on Jan. 2 to air a behind-the-scenes special of how the series was made. Episodes 6 will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 30 on Paramount+. New episodes are added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can watch the show first thing on Sunday morning.

On Cable

While the first two episodes of 1883 aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone, Paramount+ is now the exclusive home of the series and you'll need a subscription to watch further episodes or catch up on the prequel series.