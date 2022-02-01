Look at this: It's already the second month of 2022. With a new month come new streaming options, and February is loaded with new shows and movies across all the major streaming platforms, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

For the romantics, there's no shortage of Valentine's Day content to binge, including new original movies from Prime Video (Book of Love on Feb. 4 and I Want You Back on Feb. 11), Paramount+ (The In Between on Feb. 11), and Peacock (Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me debuts on Feb. 11). Netflix will celebrate the lovers' holiday with the premiere of Love Is Blind: Japan on Feb. 8, followed by Season 2 of the U.S. version of Love Is Blind and the new Korean rom-com Love and Leashes on Feb. 11.

February is also Black History Month. HBO Max has the documentary Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches premiering on Feb. 23 to commemorate the celebration, while Tubi is adding a list of beloved and underrated Black films, including A Raisin in the Sun, ATL, and Sorry to Bother You.

Other highlights in February include Hulu's take on the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal, Pam & Tommy, which premieres Feb. 2. Disney+ is hitting the nostalgia button hard with the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Feb. 23. Prime Video has the premiere of the action series Reacher (Feb. 4) and the Season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Feb. 18) on the way as well.

Check out everything new in February to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount+ below.

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, Paramount+