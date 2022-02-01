X

What's Streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in February 2022

Here are all the Valentine's Day selections coming this month

Kat Moon, Megan Vick

Look at this: It's already the second month of 2022. With a new month come new streaming options, and February is loaded with new shows and movies across all the major streaming platforms, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

For the romantics, there's no shortage of Valentine's Day content to binge, including new original movies from Prime Video (Book of Love on Feb. 4 and I Want You Back on Feb. 11), Paramount+ (The In Between on Feb. 11), and Peacock (Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me debuts on Feb. 11). Netflix will celebrate the lovers' holiday with the premiere of Love Is Blind: Japan on Feb. 8, followed by Season 2 of the U.S. version of Love Is Blind and the new Korean rom-com Love and Leashes on Feb. 11.

February is also Black History Month. HBO Max has the documentary Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches premiering on Feb. 23 to commemorate the celebration, while Tubi is adding a list of beloved and underrated Black films, including A Raisin in the Sun, ATL, and Sorry to Bother You. 

Other highlights in February include Hulu's take on the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal, Pam & Tommy, which premieres Feb. 2. Disney+ is hitting the nostalgia button hard with the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Feb. 23. Prime Video has the premiere of the action series Reacher (Feb. 4) and the Season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Feb. 18) on the way as well.

Check out everything new in February to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount+ below.

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

 Netflix

Netflix

Coming soon
Business Proposal
Juvenile Justice
Love, Life & Everything in Between

Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4
Raising Dion Season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 3
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year's Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen

Feb. 2
Dark Desire Season 2
MeatEater Season 10, Part 2
The Tinder Swindler

Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic Season 3
Murderville

Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Through My Window

Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Feb. 9
Catching Killers Season 2
Disenchantment Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege

Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part

Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind Season 2
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy Season 2

Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives

Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones Season 3

Feb. 16
Blackhat
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swan Shop Season 2

Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow

Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 20
Don't Kill Me

Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)

Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace

Feb. 23
UFO

Feb. 24
Karma's World Music Videos

Feb. 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla

Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

 Erica Parise/Hulu

Hulu 

Feb. 1
Your Attention Please - Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can't Jump
You Again

Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Feb. 3
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House

Feb. 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Feb. 5
Rick & Morty: Season 5

Feb. 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

Feb. 10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully

Feb. 11
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Feb. 14
The Space Between

Feb. 15
America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?

Feb. 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou

Feb. 18
The King's Man
The Feast

Feb. 19
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1

Feb. 22
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends

Feb. 24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite

Feb. 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

Feb. 27
Three Identical Strangers

Alan Ritchson, Reacher

Alan Ritchson, Reacher

 Prime Video

Prime Video

Feb. 1

MOVIES
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
All About Steve (2009)
Alpha Dog (2005)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
Borat (2020)
Bride Wars (2009)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
Half Baked (2021)
Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
How High (2001)
Humpday (2009)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Just Between Friends (1986)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
Life Partners (2014)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Overboard (1987)
Platoon (1986)
Posse (1993)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Robocop (1987)
Ski Patrol (1990)
Step Up (2019)
The A-Team (2010)
The Fly (1986)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)
The Impossible (2012)
The Rock (1996)
Turistas (2006)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Walk The Line (2005)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
You Again (2010)

TV SHOWS
Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)
Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)
Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)
Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)
Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

Feb. 2

MOVIES
Freakonomics (2010)

Feb. 4

MOVIES
Book of Love - Amazon Original Movie (2022)

TV SHOWS
Reacher - Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
Phat Tuesday - Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Feb. 11

MOVIES
I Want You Back - Amazon Original Movie (2022)
HOMESTAY (2022)

TV SHOWS
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer - Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes

Feb. 18

MOVIES
Lov3 - Amazon Original Movie (2022)

TV SHOWS
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada - Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season
The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes

Feb. 25

MOVIES
The Protégé (2021)

Penny, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Penny, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

 Disney+

Disney+

Feb. 2
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6

Feb. 4
Never Been Kissed
Torn
Real Black Panther
Snow Dogs

Feb. 9
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 7
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye 
Snowdrop

Feb. 11
Russia's Wild Tiger

Feb. 16
Science of Stupid
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S3)
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of "Eternals" 

Feb. 18
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

Feb. 23
Free Guy
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 6 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S3)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 1 "New Kids on the Block"

Feb. 25
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
Way Of The Cheetah

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty

 Adult Swim

HBO Max

Feb. 1
3:10 to Yuma (HBO)
12 Years A Slave (HBO)
21 & Over (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far (HBO)
After The Sunset (HBO)
Airheads (HBO)
Alex & Emma (HBO)
Amistad
An American Haunting (HBO)
Army Of One (HBO)
Bad Milo! (HBO)
Black Dynamite
The Book Thief (HBO)
Broken English (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect (Director's Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2 (HBO)
Calvario (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre (HBO)
Chinatown (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half (HBO)
Defending Your Life (HBO)
Donnie Darko (HBO)
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman (HBO)
Fame
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue (HBO)
From Paris With Love (HBO)
Good Deeds (HBO)
The Hunter (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2 (HBO)
La Foquita (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes (HBO)
The Loft (HBO)
Love & Mercy (HBO)
Master of Disguise (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn (HBO)
Monsters (HBO)
My Blue Heaven (HBO)
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (HBO)
Network
Night Owls (HBO)
Nightmare Alley (HBO)
No End In Sight (HBO)
Ondine (HBO)
The Ones Below (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw (HBO)
Rabbit Hole (HBO)
Rango (HBO)
Red 2 (HBO)
Return To Me (HBO)
Riddick (Director's Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement (HBO)
Runaway Train (HBO)
Santa's Slay (HBO)
School Ties (HBO)
The Searchers
The Secret Garden (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey
Shrink (HBO)
Splinter (HBO)
Sugar (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You (HBO)
Uncommon Valor (HBO)
Unlocked (HBO)
The Untouchables (HBO)
West Side Story (HBO)
Yun (HBO)
 
Feb. 2
Tacoma FD, Season 3
 
Feb. 3
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That..., Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked (HBO)
Cry Macho (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza!, Max Original 
Mass Ave (HBO)
Pure (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes (HBO)
When the Sun Sets (HBO) 
 
Feb. 4
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares
 
Feb. 5
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
 
Feb. 6
Big Trick Energy
 
Feb. 7
Backyard Bar Wars
 
Feb. 9
Smiling Friends, Season 2 
 
Feb. 10
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary 
KIMI (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
 
Feb. 11
Antlers (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C
 
Feb. 13
The Bachelor Winter Games
 
Feb. 15
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
 
Feb. 16
Off The Air, Season 11
  
Feb. 17
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
 
Feb. 18
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30
 
Feb. 20
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
 
Feb. 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) 
 
Feb. 23
Free Guy (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11 A
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches
 
Feb. 24
Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere 
 
Feb. 25
The French Dispatch (HBO)
 
Feb. 27
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, Project Runway

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, Project Runway

 Gotham, GC Images

IMDb TV 

Feb. 1

MOVIES
14 Blades (2010)
Bad Company (2002)
Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
Belly (1998)
Beloved (1998)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Chronicle (2012)
Freelancers (2012)
Hellboy (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Meet Dave (2008)
Men, Women & Children (2014)
Miracle at St. Anna (2008)
Mr. Holmes (2015)
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Remember Me (2010)
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Rio 2 (2014)
Six Days Seven Nights (1998)
Soul Men (2008)
Street Kings (2008)
Superfly (2018)
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)
The Lost Bladesman (2011)
The Night Before (1988)
The Switch (2010)
The Wrestler (2008)
Unstoppable (2010)
Venom (2005)
Wayne's World (1992)

TV SHOWS
Misfits S1-5 (2009)
Project Runway S6-16 (2004)
Project Runway Allstars S1-7 (2012)

Feb. 3

MOVIES
Overdrive (2017)

Feb. 4

MOVIES
Dog Days (2018)

Feb. 5

MOVIES
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Kylie Bunbury, Pitch

Kylie Bunbury, Pitch

 Fox

Tubi

Tubi


MOVIES

Feb. 1
A Raisin in the Sun (1961)
ATL
Annie
Black Knight
School Daze
Takers
The Birth of a Nation (2016)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Fighting Temptations
The Jeffersons
Won't Back Down
500 Days of Summer
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
City of Angels
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
He's Just Not That Into You
Forever Young
Garden State
John Tucker Must Die
Just Friends
Little Italy
Must Love Dogs
Music and Lyrics
Purple Rain
The Family Stone
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Armageddon (1998)
Cop Out
Crank
Fury
Inferno (2016)
Midway (2019)
The Negotiator
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Risen
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Run all Night
Sherlock Holmes
Swordfish
The Green Hornet
The Interview
Due Date
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Money Talks (1997)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
The Wash
The Waterboy
A Time to Kill
Belly
Biutiful
La Bamba
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Sparkle
The Choice
Winter's Tale
White Boy Rick
Why Do Fools Fall in Love?
30 Days of Night (2007)
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freddy vs. Jason
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Insidious: The Last Key
Slender Man
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Glass House
The Grudge 2
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Panic Room
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
A League of Their Own
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Look Who's Talking Now
Look Who's Talking Too
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Surf's Up
Surf's Up 2
187
I Still See You
Outlier
Outbreak
Predestination
Red Rock West
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Resident Evil: Retribution
Resident Evil: Damnation
Robocop (1987)
Robocop II
Robocop III
Starship Troopers: Invasion
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
Take Shelter
The One
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Ultraviolet
Underworld: Blood Wars
Underworld Evolution

Feb. 5
24 Hours to Live

Feb. 14
Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1

Feb. 15
Sorry to Bother You

Feb. 18
Repeat

Feb. 26
No Escape

TV SHOWS

Feb. 1
Bad Girls Club
Gimme a Break
Maude
Pitch
Diff'rent Strokes
Tia & Tamara
The Jeffersons
My Two Dads

Feb. 2
Our Kind of People

Feb. 22
Silver Spoons 

Jabari Banks, Bel-Air

Jabari Banks, Bel-Air

 Peacock

Peacock

*denotes exclusive to Peacock

Feb. 1 
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ali
Along Came Polly
Belly 
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
The Blues Brothers* 
The Bounty Hunter* 
The Breakfast Club* 
Bridesmaids* 
Bringing Down the House 
Bustin' Loose* 
The Chronicles of Riddick* 
Clockers* 
Conan the Barbarian* 
Cowboys & Aliens* 
Crooklyn* 
Death at a Funeral* 
Definitely, Maybe
Deliver Us From Eva* 
Do the Right Thing* 
Downton Abbey* 
Enemy of the State 
Erin Brockovich* 
The Express* 
The Family the Preys 
Four Brothers 
Friends with Benefits* 
Geostorm* 
Hanna* 
Hitch
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days* 
I Am Ali* 
I Am Bolt* 
It's Complicated* 
Jarhead* 
Johnson Family Vacation
The Last Stand* 
Love Actually* 
Love Happens* 
A Madea Christmas
Madea's Witness Protection
Major Payne* 
Miami Vice* 
Midnight Run* 
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality
Mo' Better Blues* 
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Monty Python's Meaning of Life* 
Mr. Deeds* 
Pitch Black* 
The Preacher's Wife
Pride
Psycho* 
Psycho II* 
Psycho III* 
Reign of Fire
Repo Men* 
The Rundown* 
Safe House* 
The Secret of My Success* 
The Shawshank Redemption 
Slap Shot* 
Superbad* 
Ted 2* 
This Christmas* 
Wanderlust* 
Weird Science* 
What Happens in Vegas
What's Love Got to Do with It
Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 18 

Feb. 2 
Grown Ups
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 3 
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)* 
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)* 
LPGA Drive On Championship* 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*  
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 4 
LPGA Drive On Championship* 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State* 
Premiership Rugby - Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish 
The Today Show - Post Opening Ceremony (NBC) 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 5 
LPGA Drive On Championship* 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State* 
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons 
Premiership Rugby - Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby - Saracens v. Bath Rugby 
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors 
Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Wales 
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. England 
Supercross - Glendale, AZ 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 6 
Earnin' It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)* 
Premiership Rugby - Harlequins v. Sale Sharks 
Six Nations Rugby - France v. Italy 
USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 7 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 8 
Premier League - Newcastle v. Everton* 
Premier League - West Ham v. Watford* 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 9 
Premier League - Manchester City v. Brentford* 
Premier League - Norwich City v. Crystal Palace* 
Premier League - Aston Villa v. Leeds United* 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 10 
Copshop*
Premier League - Wolves v. Arsenal* 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)* 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 11 
Marry Me
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints 
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. London Irish 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 12 
Premier League - TBD* 
Premiership Rugby - Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby 
Premiership Rugby - Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors 
Premiership Rugby - Wasps v. Bath Rugby 
Six Nations Rugby - Wales v. Scotland 
Six Nations Rugby - France v. Ireland 
Supercross - Anaheim, CA 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 13 
Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)* 
Earnin' It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)* 
Premier League - TBD* 
Premiership Rugby - Saracens v. Harlequins 
Six Nations Rugby - Italy v. England 
Super Bowl LVI 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 14 
Tammy
Temptation Island, Season 3 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 15 
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen) 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 16 
Murderball 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 17 
The Burning Wall
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
Trollstopia, Season 6 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 18 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby - Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 19 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
Premier League - TBD* 
Premiership Rugby - Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers 
Premiership Rugby - Harlequins v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby - London Irish v. Saracens 
Premiership Rugby - Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks 
Supercross - Minneapolis, MN 
The Winter Olympics 
WWE Elimination Chamber

Feb. 20 
Premier League - TBD* 
Premiership Rugby - Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs 
The Winter Olympics 

Feb. 21 
The 355

Feb. 22 
American's Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen) 

Feb. 23
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)

Feb. 24 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)* 

Feb. 25 
IndyCar - St. Petersburg, FL 
Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan* 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby - Sale Sharks v. London Irish 
Premiership Rugby - Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins 

Feb. 26 
IndyCar - St. Petersburg, FL 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan* 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic 
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby 
Premiership Rugby - Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby 
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC) 
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. France 
Supercross - Arlington, TX 
Six Nations Rugby - England v. Wales 
Winter Cup Gymnastics 

Feb. 27 
Earnin' It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)* 
IndyCar - St. Petersburg, FL 
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic 
Premiership Rugby - Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs 
Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Italy 

Feb. 28 
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)

David Ajala and Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery

David Ajala and Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery

 Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives & Specials

Feb. 2
Celebrity Big Brother: Season 3

Feb. 10
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4

Feb. 11
The In Between

Feb. 17
Big Nate

Feb. 24
Wasteland

TV SHOWS

Feb. 2
Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1) 
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)

Feb. 9
Ink Master (Season 13) 
Jackass (Seasons 1 - 2, 4) 
Legends of the Pharaohs
 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9) 
Murderous History 
Stormborn 
The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35) 
The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)

Feb. 16
America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure 
Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 - 13) 
Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 - 3, 5, 7) 
Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1) 
Ocean Super Predators 
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls 
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
 Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Feb. 23
Air Disasters (Season 16) 
Black Ink Crew Compton 
Inside Hampton Court Palace
 It's Pony (Season 1) 
Malawi Wildlife Rescue 
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
 Searching for Secrets 
Wildest California 
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies

MOVIES

Feb. 1
1984
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Apartment Troubles
Black Sheep
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Broken Arrow
Casualties of War
Clue
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
El Dorado
Fight Club
Glory
He Got Game
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass: The Movie
Love Story
Major League
McLintock!
Narc
Patriot Games
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Small Soldiers
Step Up
Strictly Ballroom
Summer Rental
Team America: World Police
Terms Of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
The Accused
The Ambassador
The Back-up Plan
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Doors
The French Connection
The January Man
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Ring Two
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepfather
There Will Be Blood
Turbulence
Wayne's World

Feb. 3
The Deep House

Feb. 10

Gully

Feb. 14
The Space Between

Feb. 17
A House on the Bayou

Feb. 22
How It Ends

