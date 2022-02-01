Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Here are all the Valentine's Day selections coming this month
Look at this: It's already the second month of 2022. With a new month come new streaming options, and February is loaded with new shows and movies across all the major streaming platforms, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.
For the romantics, there's no shortage of Valentine's Day content to binge, including new original movies from Prime Video (Book of Love on Feb. 4 and I Want You Back on Feb. 11), Paramount+ (The In Between on Feb. 11), and Peacock (Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me debuts on Feb. 11). Netflix will celebrate the lovers' holiday with the premiere of Love Is Blind: Japan on Feb. 8, followed by Season 2 of the U.S. version of Love Is Blind and the new Korean rom-com Love and Leashes on Feb. 11.
February is also Black History Month. HBO Max has the documentary Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches premiering on Feb. 23 to commemorate the celebration, while Tubi is adding a list of beloved and underrated Black films, including A Raisin in the Sun, ATL, and Sorry to Bother You.
Other highlights in February include Hulu's take on the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal, Pam & Tommy, which premieres Feb. 2. Disney+ is hitting the nostalgia button hard with the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Feb. 23. Prime Video has the premiere of the action series Reacher (Feb. 4) and the Season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Feb. 18) on the way as well.
Check out everything new in February to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount+ below.
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, Paramount+
Coming soon
Business Proposal
Juvenile Justice
Love, Life & Everything in Between
Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4
Raising Dion Season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 3
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year's Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Feb. 2
Dark Desire Season 2
MeatEater Season 10, Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic Season 3
Murderville
Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Through My Window
Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Feb. 9
Catching Killers Season 2
Disenchantment Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind Season 2
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy Season 2
Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones Season 3
Feb. 16
Blackhat
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swan Shop Season 2
Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow
Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 20
Don't Kill Me
Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)
Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Feb. 23
UFO
Feb. 24
Karma's World Music Videos
Feb. 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3
Feb. 1
Your Attention Please - Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can't Jump
You Again
Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Feb. 3
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
Feb. 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Feb. 5
Rick & Morty: Season 5
Feb. 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
Feb. 10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
Feb. 11
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 15
America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
Feb. 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
Feb. 18
The King's Man
The Feast
Feb. 19
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
Feb. 22
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
Feb. 24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
Feb. 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
Feb. 27
Three Identical Strangers
Feb. 1
MOVIES
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
All About Steve (2009)
Alpha Dog (2005)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
Borat (2020)
Bride Wars (2009)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
Half Baked (2021)
Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
How High (2001)
Humpday (2009)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Just Between Friends (1986)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
Life Partners (2014)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Overboard (1987)
Platoon (1986)
Posse (1993)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Robocop (1987)
Ski Patrol (1990)
Step Up (2019)
The A-Team (2010)
The Fly (1986)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)
The Impossible (2012)
The Rock (1996)
Turistas (2006)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Walk The Line (2005)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
You Again (2010)
TV SHOWS
Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)
Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)
Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)
Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)
Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)
Feb. 2
MOVIES
Freakonomics (2010)
Feb. 4
MOVIES
Book of Love - Amazon Original Movie (2022)
TV SHOWS
Reacher - Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
Phat Tuesday - Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
Feb. 11
MOVIES
I Want You Back - Amazon Original Movie (2022)
HOMESTAY (2022)
TV SHOWS
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer - Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes
Feb. 18
MOVIES
Lov3 - Amazon Original Movie (2022)
TV SHOWS
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada - Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season
The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes
Feb. 25
MOVIES
The Protégé (2021)
Feb. 2
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6
Feb. 4
Never Been Kissed
Torn
Real Black Panther
Snow Dogs
Feb. 9
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 7
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye
Snowdrop
Feb. 11
Russia's Wild Tiger
Feb. 16
Science of Stupid
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S3)
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of "Eternals"
Feb. 18
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
Feb. 23
Free Guy
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 6 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S3)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 1 "New Kids on the Block"
Feb. 25
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
Way Of The Cheetah
Feb. 1
3:10 to Yuma (HBO)
12 Years A Slave (HBO)
21 & Over (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far (HBO)
After The Sunset (HBO)
Airheads (HBO)
Alex & Emma (HBO)
Amistad
An American Haunting (HBO)
Army Of One (HBO)
Bad Milo! (HBO)
Black Dynamite
The Book Thief (HBO)
Broken English (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect (Director's Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2 (HBO)
Calvario (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre (HBO)
Chinatown (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half (HBO)
Defending Your Life (HBO)
Donnie Darko (HBO)
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman (HBO)
Fame
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue (HBO)
From Paris With Love (HBO)
Good Deeds (HBO)
The Hunter (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2 (HBO)
La Foquita (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes (HBO)
The Loft (HBO)
Love & Mercy (HBO)
Master of Disguise (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn (HBO)
Monsters (HBO)
My Blue Heaven (HBO)
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (HBO)
Network
Night Owls (HBO)
Nightmare Alley (HBO)
No End In Sight (HBO)
Ondine (HBO)
The Ones Below (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw (HBO)
Rabbit Hole (HBO)
Rango (HBO)
Red 2 (HBO)
Return To Me (HBO)
Riddick (Director's Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement (HBO)
Runaway Train (HBO)
Santa's Slay (HBO)
School Ties (HBO)
The Searchers
The Secret Garden (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey
Shrink (HBO)
Splinter (HBO)
Sugar (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You (HBO)
Uncommon Valor (HBO)
Unlocked (HBO)
The Untouchables (HBO)
West Side Story (HBO)
Yun (HBO)
Feb. 2
Tacoma FD, Season 3
Feb. 3
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That..., Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked (HBO)
Cry Macho (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza!, Max Original
Mass Ave (HBO)
Pure (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes (HBO)
When the Sun Sets (HBO)
Feb. 4
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares
Feb. 5
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
Feb. 6
Big Trick Energy
Feb. 7
Backyard Bar Wars
Feb. 9
Smiling Friends, Season 2
Feb. 10
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
KIMI (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Feb. 11
Antlers (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C
Feb. 13
The Bachelor Winter Games
Feb. 15
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Feb. 16
Off The Air, Season 11
Feb. 17
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Feb. 18
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30
Feb. 20
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
Feb. 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Feb. 23
Free Guy (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11 A
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches
Feb. 24
Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Feb. 25
The French Dispatch (HBO)
Feb. 27
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
Feb. 1
MOVIES
14 Blades (2010)
Bad Company (2002)
Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
Belly (1998)
Beloved (1998)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Chronicle (2012)
Freelancers (2012)
Hellboy (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Meet Dave (2008)
Men, Women & Children (2014)
Miracle at St. Anna (2008)
Mr. Holmes (2015)
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Remember Me (2010)
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Rio 2 (2014)
Six Days Seven Nights (1998)
Soul Men (2008)
Street Kings (2008)
Superfly (2018)
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)
The Lost Bladesman (2011)
The Night Before (1988)
The Switch (2010)
The Wrestler (2008)
Unstoppable (2010)
Venom (2005)
Wayne's World (1992)
TV SHOWS
Misfits S1-5 (2009)
Project Runway S6-16 (2004)
Project Runway Allstars S1-7 (2012)
Feb. 3
MOVIES
Overdrive (2017)
Feb. 4
MOVIES
Dog Days (2018)
Feb. 5
MOVIES
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Feb. 1
A Raisin in the Sun (1961)
ATL
Annie
Black Knight
School Daze
Takers
The Birth of a Nation (2016)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Fighting Temptations
The Jeffersons
Won't Back Down
500 Days of Summer
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
City of Angels
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
He's Just Not That Into You
Forever Young
Garden State
John Tucker Must Die
Just Friends
Little Italy
Must Love Dogs
Music and Lyrics
Purple Rain
The Family Stone
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Armageddon (1998)
Cop Out
Crank
Fury
Inferno (2016)
Midway (2019)
The Negotiator
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Risen
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Run all Night
Sherlock Holmes
Swordfish
The Green Hornet
The Interview
Due Date
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Money Talks (1997)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
The Wash
The Waterboy
A Time to Kill
Belly
Biutiful
La Bamba
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Sparkle
The Choice
Winter's Tale
White Boy Rick
Why Do Fools Fall in Love?
30 Days of Night (2007)
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freddy vs. Jason
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Insidious: The Last Key
Slender Man
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Glass House
The Grudge 2
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Panic Room
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
A League of Their Own
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Look Who's Talking Now
Look Who's Talking Too
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Surf's Up
Surf's Up 2
187
I Still See You
Outlier
Outbreak
Predestination
Red Rock West
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Resident Evil: Retribution
Resident Evil: Damnation
Robocop (1987)
Robocop II
Robocop III
Starship Troopers: Invasion
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
Take Shelter
The One
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Ultraviolet
Underworld: Blood Wars
Underworld Evolution
Feb. 5
24 Hours to Live
Feb. 14
Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1
Feb. 15
Sorry to Bother You
Feb. 18
Repeat
Feb. 26
No Escape
Feb. 1
Bad Girls Club
Gimme a Break
Maude
Pitch
Diff'rent Strokes
Tia & Tamara
The Jeffersons
My Two Dads
Feb. 2
Our Kind of People
Feb. 22
Silver Spoons
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
Feb. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence*
Ali
Along Came Polly*
Belly
Blade*
Blade 2*
Blade: Trinity*
The Blues Brothers*
The Bounty Hunter*
The Breakfast Club*
Bridesmaids*
Bringing Down the House
Bustin' Loose*
The Chronicles of Riddick*
Clockers*
Conan the Barbarian*
Cowboys & Aliens*
Crooklyn*
Death at a Funeral*
Definitely, Maybe
Deliver Us From Eva*
Do the Right Thing*
Downton Abbey*
Enemy of the State
Erin Brockovich*
The Express*
The Family the Preys
Four Brothers
Friends with Benefits*
Geostorm*
Hanna*
Hitch
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days*
I Am Ali*
I Am Bolt*
It's Complicated*
Jarhead*
Johnson Family Vacation
The Last Stand*
Love Actually*
Love Happens*
A Madea Christmas
Madea's Witness Protection
Major Payne*
Miami Vice*
Midnight Run*
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality
Mo' Better Blues*
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Monty Python's Meaning of Life*
Mr. Deeds*
Pitch Black*
The Preacher's Wife
Pride
Psycho*
Psycho II*
Psycho III*
Reign of Fire
Repo Men*
The Rundown*
Safe House*
The Secret of My Success*
The Shawshank Redemption
Slap Shot*
Superbad*
Ted 2*
This Christmas*
Wanderlust*
Weird Science*
What Happens in Vegas
What's Love Got to Do with It
Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 18
Feb. 2
Grown Ups
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
LPGA Drive On Championship*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 4
LPGA Drive On Championship*
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*
Premiership Rugby - Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish
The Today Show - Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 5
LPGA Drive On Championship*
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby - Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby - Saracens v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors
Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Wales
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. England
Supercross - Glendale, AZ
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 6
Earnin' It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Premiership Rugby - Harlequins v. Sale Sharks
Six Nations Rugby - France v. Italy
USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 7
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 8
Premier League - Newcastle v. Everton*
Premier League - West Ham v. Watford*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 9
Premier League - Manchester City v. Brentford*
Premier League - Norwich City v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League - Aston Villa v. Leeds United*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 10
Copshop*
Premier League - Wolves v. Arsenal*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 11
Marry Me
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. London Irish
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 12
Premier League - TBD*
Premiership Rugby - Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby - Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby - Wasps v. Bath Rugby
Six Nations Rugby - Wales v. Scotland
Six Nations Rugby - France v. Ireland
Supercross - Anaheim, CA
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 13
Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Earnin' It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League - TBD*
Premiership Rugby - Saracens v. Harlequins
Six Nations Rugby - Italy v. England
Super Bowl LVI
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 14
Tammy*
Temptation Island, Season 3
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 15
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 16
Murderball
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 17
The Burning Wall
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
Trollstopia, Season 6
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 18
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby - Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 19
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
Premier League - TBD*
Premiership Rugby - Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby - Harlequins v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby - London Irish v. Saracens
Premiership Rugby - Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks
Supercross - Minneapolis, MN
The Winter Olympics
WWE Elimination Chamber
Feb. 20
Premier League - TBD*
Premiership Rugby - Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 21
The 355
Feb. 22
American's Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
Feb. 23
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)
Feb. 24
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 25
IndyCar - St. Petersburg, FL
Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby - Sale Sharks v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby - Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins
Feb. 26
IndyCar - St. Petersburg, FL
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby - Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. France
Supercross - Arlington, TX
Six Nations Rugby - England v. Wales
Winter Cup Gymnastics
Feb. 27
Earnin' It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
IndyCar - St. Petersburg, FL
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
Premiership Rugby - Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs
Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Italy
Feb. 28
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)
Feb. 2
Celebrity Big Brother: Season 3
Feb. 10
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4
Feb. 11
The In Between
Feb. 17
Big Nate
Feb. 24
Wasteland
Feb. 2
Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)
Feb. 9
Ink Master (Season 13)
Jackass (Seasons 1 - 2, 4)
Legends of the Pharaohs
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)
Murderous History
Stormborn
The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)
Feb. 16
America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 - 13)
Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 - 3, 5, 7)
Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)
Ocean Super Predators
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Feb. 23
Air Disasters (Season 16)
Black Ink Crew Compton
Inside Hampton Court Palace
It's Pony (Season 1)
Malawi Wildlife Rescue
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
Searching for Secrets
Wildest California
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies
Feb. 1
1984
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Apartment Troubles
Black Sheep
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Broken Arrow
Casualties of War
Clue
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
El Dorado
Fight Club
Glory
He Got Game
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass: The Movie
Love Story
Major League
McLintock!
Narc
Patriot Games
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Small Soldiers
Step Up
Strictly Ballroom
Summer Rental
Team America: World Police
Terms Of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
The Accused
The Ambassador
The Back-up Plan
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Doors
The French Connection
The January Man
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Ring Two
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepfather
There Will Be Blood
Turbulence
Wayne's World
Feb. 3
The Deep House
Feb. 10
Gully
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 17
A House on the Bayou
Feb. 22
How It Ends