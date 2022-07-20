What to Watch on TV Tonight: Who Is the Baby Daddy in Virgin River Season 4?

Season 2 of Virgin River ended with a gunshot and a life in the balance. Big deal. Season 3 ended with an even bigger wallop: Who is the father of Mel's unborn baby!?!? Oooh yeah, that's the stuff. Inject it into my veins. Netflix's romance drama returns for Season 4 today, and it will (probably) answer that question and many more. Better watch it before your mom spoils you. Later this week, check out Issa Rae's new HBO Max series Rap Sh¡t and the newest season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

Season 4 premieres Wednesday, July 20 on Netflix

Netflix's soapiest romance drama returns for a new season. The Season 3 finale was packed with cliffhangers, including Jack (Martin Henderson) proposing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who revealed to him that she's pregnant and unsure if he or her late husband is the father. He's probably still going to be the father even if he's not biologically the father, though, right? That would be very uncool if he was like "OK, bye!" Here's everything we know about the new season. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



More new shows tonight:

grown-ish Season 5 (Freeform)

The ESPYs (ABC, 8/7c)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in July.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



KaMillion, Rap Sh¡t Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Series premiere Thursday, July 21 on HBO Max

Phew, Issa Rae is back on TV. Well, kind of. She doesn't star in her Insecure follow-up, but she did create this comedy series about two estranged best friends (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion) who decide to start a rap group. No one is better at nailing the complicated ebb and flow of female friendship than Rae is, so this should be great. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Adult Swim

Season 2 premieres Thursday, July 21 on Adult Swim at midnight

Adult Swim's Emmy-winning series takes its time. The first five episodes of Season 1 were released in 2019, and the last five were released a year later. Season 2 is coming sometime this month, but as always with this incredible series, it will be worth the wait. The animated series follows a caveman named Spear and his unlikely but incredibly loyal friendship with a Tyrannosaurus named Fang as they struggle to survive a brutal prehistoric world populated by man-eating dinosaurs, savage primates, and eerie supernatural beings. There's no real dialogue, but it's a tribute to Tartakovsky's storytelling and direction that the emotional impact is so visceral, making it one of the best shows on TV, animated or not. Episodes will air on Adult Swim first and stream on HBO Max the next day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Chris Evans, The Gray Man Netflix

Friday, July 22 on Netflix

Ryan Gosling's first movie since 2018 is this mega-budgeted action thriller from Endgame and Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers. He plays Court Gentry, a CIA black ops guy who's trying to not get captured or killed by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who you can tell is a psychopath from his mustache. The ubiquitous Ana de Armas and aspiring superstar Regé-Jean Page co-star. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Eva Reign and Abubkar Ali, Anything's Possible Amazon Studios

Friday, July 22 on Amazon Prime Video

The ridiculously talented Billy Porter makes his feature film directorial debut with this sweet high school coming-of-age story about a trans girl (Eva Reign) and the boy (Abubkar Ali) who musters up the courage to ask her out, even though he knows the drama it will cause at school. Important casting note: The inimitable Renée Elise Goldsberry is in this. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Street Food: USA Netflix

Season 3 premieres Tuesday, July 26 on Netflix

The team behind foodie-favorite Chef's Table brings its food-for-the-people series from Asia and Latin America, where Seasons 1 and 2 focused, to America for Season 3, where affordable and culturally rich chow from places including Los Angeles, Portland, Miami, and New York City waft off the screen and certain local chefs are profiled with touching stories. Maybe the local flavor was intentional, maybe it was a result of COVID-related travel restrictions (the pandemic plays a large part in these stories of overcoming struggles), but it's still guaranteed to make your mouth water and you don't need a $1,000 plane ticket to get it. Go ahead, lick the TV screen. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Aftershock Hulu

Aftershock

Now on Hulu

This documentary from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee puts the focus on the healthcare crisis that disproportionately affects Black women, who face rising maternal death rates after childbirth. The film follows the families of two women, Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac, as they bring attention to this largely ignored issue. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

