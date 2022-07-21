What to Watch on TV Tonight: Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t Has a Catchy Hook

Today's most exciting new releases are two very different takes on friendship: one involving a rap group and the other involving a T-Rex. You can't say TV doesn't have the range. On the one side, there's Issa Rae's new HBO Max series Rap Sh!t, about a pair of estranged high school friends trying to break into the music industry. On the other side, there's the second season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, a TV Guide favorite, which hinges on the unlikely bond between caveman Spear and his dino pal Fang. This can only mean good things for the friendship between you and your TV remote.

KaMillion, Rap Sh¡t Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Series premiere Thursday, July 21 on HBO Max

Phew, Issa Rae is back on TV. Well, kind of. She doesn't star in her Insecure follow-up, but she did create this comedy series about two estranged best friends (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion) who decide to start a rap group. No one is better at nailing the complicated ebb and flow of female friendship than Rae is, so this should be great. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Adult Swim

Season 2 premieres Thursday, July 21 on Adult Swim at midnight

Adult Swim's Emmy-winning series takes its time. The first five episodes of Season 1 were released in 2019, and the last five were released a year later. Season 2 has taken a while, but as always with this incredible series, it will be worth the wait. The animated series follows a caveman named Spear and his unlikely but incredibly loyal friendship with a Tyrannosaurus named Fang as they struggle to survive a brutal prehistoric world populated by man-eating dinosaurs, savage primates, and eerie supernatural beings. There's no real dialogue, but it's a tribute to Tartakovsky's storytelling and direction that the emotional impact is so visceral, making it one of the best shows on TV, animated or not. Episodes will air on Adult Swim first and stream on HBO Max the next day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



More new shows tonight:

American Horror Stories Season 2 (Hulu)

The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in July.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Chris Evans, The Gray Man Netflix

Friday, July 22 on Netflix

Ryan Gosling's first movie since 2018 is this mega-budgeted action thriller from Endgame and Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers. He plays Court Gentry, a CIA black ops guy who's trying to not get captured or killed by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who you can tell is a psychopath from his mustache. The ubiquitous Ana de Armas and aspiring superstar Regé-Jean Page co-star. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Eva Reign and Abubkar Ali, Anything's Possible Amazon Studios

Friday, July 22 on Amazon Prime Video

The ridiculously talented Billy Porter makes his feature film directorial debut with this sweet high school coming-of-age story about a trans girl (Eva Reign) and the boy (Abubkar Ali) who musters up the courage to ask her out, even though he knows the drama it will cause at school. Important casting note: The inimitable Renée Elise Goldsberry is in this. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Street Food: USA Netflix

Season 3 premieres Tuesday, July 26 on Netflix

The team behind foodie-favorite Chef's Table brings its food-for-the-people series from Asia and Latin America, where Seasons 1 and 2 focused, to America for Season 3, where affordable and culturally rich chow from places including Los Angeles, Portland, Miami, and New York City waft off the screen and certain local chefs are profiled with touching stories. Maybe the local flavor was intentional, maybe it was a result of COVID-related travel restrictions (the pandemic plays a large part in these stories of overcoming struggles), but it's still guaranteed to make your mouth water and you don't need a $1,000 plane ticket to get it. Go ahead, lick the TV screen. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 27 on Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Third Season: The One Where They Go to Summer Camp and Audition for Frozen and Olivia Rodrigo Puts in a Contractually Obligated Appearance. Corbin Bleu and JoJo Siwa are among this season's guest stars. good 4 them! -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

Season 4 now on Netflix

Netflix's soapiest romance drama returns for a new season. The Season 3 finale was packed with cliffhangers, including Jack (Martin Henderson) proposing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who revealed to him that she's pregnant and unsure if he or her late husband is the father. He's probably still going to be the father even if he's not biologically the father, though, right? That would be very uncool if he was like "OK, bye!" Here's everything we know about the new season. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

