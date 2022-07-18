What to Watch on TV Tonight: The Captain Is the World According to Derek Jeter

Yeah Jeets. New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history, gets his version of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance with The Captain, an ESPN docuseries about his storied career, dropping during All-Star Week. It premieres tonight. The best thing to watch tonight if you're not a sports fan is the next episode of Better Call Saul's final season. We don't know how the show is going to end, but we're anxious to find out.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Derek Jeter, The Captain ESPN

Series premiere Monday, July 18 at 10/9c on ESPN, ESPN+

It's about time Mariah Carey's ex-boyfriend Derek Jeter gets the documentary treatment. Spike Lee executive produces this seven-part series about the former New York Yankee's life and career, from when he was first drafted in 1992 to the present, when he's mostly just being a dad. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



More highlights this weekend:

Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 9 (Monday at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+)

MLB Home Run Derby 2022 (Monday at 8/7c on ESPN)

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Aftershock Hulu

Aftershock

Tuesday, July 19 at 10/9c on Hulu

This documentary from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee puts the focus on the healthcare crisis that disproportionately affects Black women, who face rising maternal death rates after childbirth. The film follows the families of two women, Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac, as they bring attention to this largely ignored issue. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

Season 4 premieres Wednesday, July 20 on Netflix

Netflix's soapiest romance drama returns for a new season. The Season 3 finale was packed with cliffhangers, including Jack (Martin Henderson) proposing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who revealed to him that she's pregnant and unsure if he or her late husband is the father. He's probably still going to be the father even if he's not biologically the father, though, right? That would be very uncool if he was like "OK, bye!" Here's everything we know about the new season. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



KaMillion, Rap Sh¡t Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Series premiere Thursday, July 21 on HBO Max

Phew, Issa Rae is back on TV. Well, kind of. She doesn't star in her Insecure follow-up, but she did create this comedy series about two estranged best friends (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion) who decide to start a rap group. No one is better at nailing the complicated ebb and flow of female friendship than Rae is, so this should be great. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Adult Swim

Season 2 premieres Thursday, July 21 on Adult Swim at midnight

Adult Swim's Emmy-winning series takes its time. The first five episodes of Season 1 were released in 2019, and the last five were released a year later. Season 2 is coming sometime this month, but as always with this incredible series, it will be worth the wait. The animated series follows a caveman named Spear and his unlikely but incredibly loyal friendship with a Tyrannosaurus named Fang as they struggle to survive a brutal prehistoric world populated by man-eating dinosaurs, savage primates, and eerie supernatural beings. There's no real dialogue, but it's a tribute to Tartakovsky's storytelling and direction that the emotional impact is so visceral, making it one of the best shows on TV, animated or not. Episodes will air on Adult Swim first and stream on HBO Max the next day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Chris Evans, The Gray Man Netflix

Friday, July 22 on Netflix

Ryan Gosling's first movie since 2018 is this mega-budgeted action thriller from Endgame and Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers. He plays Court Gentry, a CIA black ops guy who's trying to not get captured or killed by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who you can tell is a psychopath from his mustache. The ubiquitous Ana de Armas and aspiring superstar Regé-Jean Page co-star. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Eva Reign and Abubkar Ali, Anything's Possible Amazon Studios

Friday, July 22 on Amazon Prime Video The ridiculously talented Billy Porter makes his feature film directorial debut with this sweet high school coming-of-age story about a trans girl (Eva Reign) and the boy (Abubkar Ali) who musters up the courage to ask her out, even though he knows the drama it will cause at school. Important casting note: The inimitable Renée Elise Goldsberry is in this. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



RECENTLY RELEASED



John Cho and Mia Isaac, Don't Make Me Go Amazon Studios

Now on Amazon Prime Video

I didn't know anything about this movie when I started looking for things to recommend this week. I clicked play on the trailer, and learned that Don't Make Me Go is a tearjerker about a terminally ill father (John Cho) going on a road trip with his teenage daughter (Mia Isaac). She doesn't want to go, because she doesn't know this will be their last trip. But he promises to teach her how to drive. I thought, "OK, that's a wholesome movie a family could watch together." Then I got to the end of the trailer, and saw that it's rated R for "some sexual content, graphic nudity, language, and teen drinking." BRO, WHAT? So I'm recommending this one just because I need to find out how "graphic nudity" figures into this father-daughter road trip movie, and also because every review I've read says it ends with a twist that's so bad it ruins the movie, which is morbidly intriguing. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Dakota Johnson, Persuasion Nick Wall/Netflix

Persuasion

Now on Netflix

Dakota Johnson gets her Austen on in this period piece. It's the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's last novel, where Anne Elliot (Johnson) reconnects with the man to whom she was once betrothed, Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), almost a decade after she called off the engagement because she was listening to other people and not her own heart. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

Series premiere Now on HBO Max

Something about me is that I will always implicitly place my trust in Nathan Fielder when it comes to entertainment. Here, in his follow-up to his great series Nathan for You, Fielder returns to help everyday people prepare for life's biggest moments through carefully constructed rehearsals. I don't really know what that means just yet, but I can't wait to find out. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





