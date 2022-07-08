What to Watch on TV This Weekend: Apple TV+'s Prison Drama Black Bird

In the words of the great James Caan, tweeting in response to someone who attempted to joke with him about the death of Ray Liotta, "Do better at a time like this you rat." Liotta passed in May; news of Caan's passing was announced yesterday. Everything is pretty sad. Today, at least, you can enjoy one of Liotta's final performances in Apple TV+'s excellent new prison/serial killer/gangster drama Black Bird. Looking forward to the rest of the week, The Bachelorette returns with double the bachelorette and Better Call Saul heads into its final episodes, both on Monday. Maybe there's a joke to be made about Saul Goodman becoming the next bachelor, but I'm trying to do better at a time like this, just like James Caan would've wanted.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of July 8-July 14 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Sling TV, Fire TV, Kindle Paperwhite, Roku, & More



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIE TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Taron Egerton, Black Bird Apple TV+

Now on Apple TV+

Black Bird is one of this year's rarest birds: a true crime adaptation that actually feels fresh — and horrifying. Developed by novelist Dennis Lehane and based on James Keene's autobiographical novel In With the Devil, the drama stars Taron Egerton as Keene, who's facing a 10-year prison sentence before he gets an unexpected offer: He'll be freed if he can befriend and tease a confession out of a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser). Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles, plays Jimmy's father, an ex-cop with his own burdens. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



The Sea Beast Netflix

The Sea Beast

Now on Netflix

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Anarchists HBO

The Anarchists

Series premiere Sunday, July 10 at 10/9c on HBO

HBO's latest true crime docuseries follows a collective of self-proclaimed anarchists — but more frequently privileged libertarians and cryptocurrency evangelists — as they gather in Acapulco for a conference spewing the benefits of anarchy and trashing the idea of a government-controlled state. Filmmaker Todd Schramke spent six years with the "muh freedoms!" group, witnessing the movement grow and inevitably collapse after divisions, lack of leadership, and murder. Who could have predicted that a movement with no rules would descend into chaos? It's compelling on its own, but extra watchable for the schadenfreude. -Tim Surette



More highlights this weekend:

Who Do You Think You Are? (Sunday on NBC at 7/6c)

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 (Sunday on Adult Swim at midnight)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in June.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 19 premiere Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC

ABC is once again trying its Old El Paso-inspired "Why not both?" strategy when it comes to picking its new centerpiece(s) for The Bachelorette, bringing on two runners-up from the most recent season of The Bachelor — flight instructor Rachel Recchia and ICU nurse Gabby Windey, who will never be a flight instructor or ICU nurse again — to sort through a gaggle of guys for televised romance fully funded by one of the world's largest media companies. Unlike previous double bachelorette seasons, both ladies are expected to be around the whole season. The Bachelor franchise is now mostly noteworthy to see how participants play well enough to finish in the Top 5 and get considered for their own season as the new bachelor/ette, but not good enough to win and be relegated to the star's arm candy. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Mark Margolis, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Season 6 Part 2 (final episodes!!!) premieres Monday, July 11 at 9/8c on AMC

There are six episodes left in the Breaking Bad spin-off, and they begin with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) cleaning up a literal mess after the violent and shocking end to the first half of the season. We're catching up to the Breaking Bad timeline and expecting a cameo from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul somewhere in these last half-dozen episodes, but I just want to know what happens to Gene. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

Season 4 premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10/9c on FX

One of the TV's best comedies comes back from the grave for Season 4 with a lot to cover after our beloved vampires parted ways at the end of Season 3 (or in Collin Robinson's case, burst forth as a baby from his own adult corpse). But the first episode is called "Reunited," so we'll just assume they spent the break discovering themselves on a backpacking trip in Europe. Season 4 premieres the day before on FX, but episodes hit Hulu the next day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Phoebe Robinson, Everything's Trash Freeform/Vanessa Clifton

Series premiere Wednesday, July 13 at 10/9c on Freeform

Everything's Trash: a title for our times. 2 Broke Girls' Phoebe Robinson created and stars in this new Freeform series (adapted from her book of the same name) about a free-spirited Brooklyn podcaster living an unapologetically messy life — until her older brother launches a political campaign that could cramp her style. Is this Sex and the City for people who say "adulting," or is it Sex and the City for people who would never say "adulting"? Tune in to find out. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Ella Balinska, Resident Evil Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Series premiere Thursday, July 14 on Netflix

Resident Evil screen adaptations have made for some of the greatest "nevertheless, it persisted" stories in our culture. The horror video games series has already been adapted into a total of seven poorly received movies, plus an animated show, and now Netflix is trying its luck with a live-action series, which, to be honest, will also be poorly received. The series takes place in two timelines, one in 2022 that explains how the evil Umbrella Corporation created the drug that triggered a zombie outbreak, and the other in 2036 that follows Jade Wesker's (Ella Balinska) fight for survival. It's got zombies and bad CGI, and that's about it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Joe Manganiello, Moonhaven Szymon Lazewski/AMC

Now on AMC+

I regret to inform you that AMC+ might be having a moment. The streaming platform has already premiered a couple of well-reviewed series this year (This Is Going to Hurt and Dark Winds), and Moonhaven seems like it'll be an intriguing addition to that list. Set 100 years in the future, the series follows Bella, a pilot from Earth (Emma McDonald) who begins looking into a murder in a utopian colony on the moon. It's one part buddy cop drama (she teams up with a local detective played by Dominic Monaghan as she investigates), one part sci-fi mystery. Joe Manganiello and Kadeem Hardison co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

