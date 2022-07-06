What to Watch on TV This Week: Hulu's Psychic Rom-Com Maggie

Big Brother fans: This is what you've been training for all year. CBS's voyeuristic reality series returns for more peeping pleasure tonight, before going full force with a thrice-a-week schedule (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday) starting next week. For an even more rigorous viewing schedule, you can binge the entire 13-episode first season of Hulu's psychic rom-com Maggie today. If that all sounds like too much, relaaaaaaaax with a single serving of David Attenborough talking to you about plants in PBS's mellow (but fantastic!) nature docuseries The Green Planet.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Julie Chen, Big Brother Bill Inoshita/CBS

Season 24 premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c on CBS

What is there to say about the reality show juggernaut that airs three nights a week from July until September? Big Brother (and its 24-hour live feed) is back for its 24th season of colorful competitions, alliances, betrayals, and taking the wrong lesson from George Orwell. If you like Big Brother, your whole summer is set now. -Kelly Connolly



Rebecca Rittenhouse, Maggie Richard Cartwright/Hulu

Series premiere Wednesday, July 6 on Hulu

If you feel like you've met Maggie before, you're not psychic. This show has just been in limbo for a while. The rom-com series was originally scheduled to air on ABC in the 2021-2022 season before moving to Hulu, where it's dropping every episode at once on July 6. Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as Maggie, a psychic who gets a glimpse of her own romantic future — with a man who turns out to be dating someone else. That's so not Raven. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



More highlights on Wednesday:

The Challenge: USA (9:30/8:30c on CBS)

The Green Planet (8/7c on PBS)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page and our live sports page.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Joe Manganiello, Moonhaven Szymon Lazewski/AMC

Series premiere Thursday, July 7 on AMC+

I regret to inform you that AMC+ might be having a moment. The streaming platform has already premiered a couple of well-reviewed series this year (This Is Going to Hurt and Dark Winds), and Moonhaven seems like it'll be an intriguing addition to that list. Set 100 years in the future, the series follows Bella, a pilot from Earth (Emma McDonald) who begins looking into a murder in a utopian colony on the Moon. It's one part buddy cop drama (she teams up with a local detective played by Dominic Monaghan as she investigates), one part sci-fi mystery. Joe Manganiello and Kadeem Hardison co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Taron Egerton, Black Bird Apple TV+

Limited series premiere Friday, July 8 on Apple TV+

Black Bird is one of this year's rarest birds: a true crime adaptation that actually feels fresh — and horrifying. Developed by novelist Dennis Lehane and based on James Keene's autobiographical novel In With the Devil, the drama stars Taron Egerton as Keene, who's facing a 10-year prison sentence before he gets an unexpected offer: He'll be freed if he can befriend and tease a confession out of a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser). Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles, plays Jimmy's father, an ex-cop with his own burdens. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



The Sea Beast Netflix

The Sea Beast

Friday, July 8 on Netflix

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Anarchists HBO

The Anarchists

Series premiere Sunday, July 10 at 10/9c on HBO

HBO's latest true crime docuseries follows a collective of self-proclaimed anarchists — but more frequently privileged libertarians and cryptocurrency evangelists — as they gather in Acapulco for a conference spewing the benefits of anarchy and trashing the idea of a government-controlled state. Filmmaker Todd Schramke spent six years with the "muh freedoms!" group, witnessing the movement grow and inevitably collapse after divisions, lack of leadership, and murder. Who could have predicted that a movement with no rules would descend into chaos? It's compelling on its own, but extra watchable for the schadenfreude. -Tim Surette



Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 19 premiere Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC

ABC is once again trying its Old El Paso-inspired "Why not both?" strategy when it comes to picking its new centerpiece(s) for The Bachelorette, bringing on two runners-up from the most recent season of The Bachelor — flight instructor Rachel Recchia and ICU nurse Gabby Windey, who will never be a flight instructor or ICU nurse again — to sort through a gaggle of guys for televised romance fully funded by one of the world's largest media companies. Unlike previous double bachelorette seasons, both ladies are expected to be around the whole season. The Bachelor franchise is now mostly noteworthy to see how participants play well enough to finish in the Top 5 and get considered for their own season as the new bachelor/ette, but not good enough to win and be relegated to the star's arm candy. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Mark Margolis, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Season 6 Part 2 (final episodes!!!) premieres Monday, July 11 at 9/8c on AMC

There are six episodes left in the Breaking Bad spin-off, and they begin with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) cleaning up a literal mess after the violent and shocking end to the first half of the season. We're catching up to the Breaking Bad timeline and expecting a cameo from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul somewhere in these last half-dozen episodes, but I just want to know what happens to Gene. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

Season 4 premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10/9c on FX

One of the TV's best comedies comes back from the grave for Season 4 with a lot to cover after our beloved vampires parted ways at the end of Season 3 (or in Collin Robinson's case, burst forth as a baby from his own adult corpse). But the first episode is called "Reunited," so we'll just assume they spent the break discovering themselves on a backpacking trip in Europe. Season 4 premieres the day before on FX, but episodes hit Hulu the next day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



America the Beautiful National Geographic for Disney+

Series premieres Monday, July 4 on Disney+

Michael B. Jordan narrates this National Geographic nature docuseries celebrating America's natural beauty. Each of this six-part doc's episodes profiles a different region of the country, with one episode devoted to the people making it their mission to preserve the land for future generations. We live in the most geographically diverse country on the planet, from arctic tundra to arid desert and everything in between, which is extremely cool. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



The Great Muslim American Road Trip Courtesy of Adam McCall

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Series premieres Tuesday, July 5 at 9/8c on PBS

Ease your post-July 4 blues with this PBS miniseries that truly shows off what America is about. Muslim American couple Sebastian Robins and Mona Haydar travel the famed U.S. artery Route 66, exploring how Islam is woven into the melting pot of America. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

