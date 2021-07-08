What's on Netflix This Week: Virgin River Season 3, Fear Street Part 2, Never Have I Ever Season 2

Look, I know you probably clicked on this because you saw Virgin RiverSeason 3 in the headline, and I am here to tell you I have nothing respect for you. After a long, long wait, Netflix's Hallmarkian romance series finally returns this week, but the good news is that once you binge all the new episodes, there's a lot of other good stuff hitting the platform over the coming days.

The R.L. Stine film adaptation, Fear Street Part One: 1994, only just premiered last week, but its sequel, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, drops this week, because the devil works hard but Netflix works harder (Part 3 comes out next week). There's also Season 2 of Mindy Kaling's teen comedy series, Never Have I Ever, the new star-studded action film Gunpowder Milkshake, and the fourth and final season of Atypical. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of July 9-15, 2021.

The Biggest Releases

Virgin River, Season 3

[Season 2 spoilers ahead!] If you've been hanging on impatiently since that Season 2 cliffhanger, the wait is finally over. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot by an unknown assailant. Meanwhile, Doc (Tim Matheson) has been given a mysteriously grim diagnosis from his doctor, and Paige (Lexa Doig) skipped town and left her son with Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes.



Fear Street Part Two: 1978

The second movie in the Fear Street trilogy takes us back to a summer camp at the tail end of the '70s, putting more teens in peril as their stay at Camp Nightwing is disrupted by a vicious killer. [Trailer]



Never Have I Ever, Season 2

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is having herself a hot girl summer as she tries to determine who should come out victorious in her love triangle. She decides to date both Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) until she gets it settled, or at least until a new "Indian girl who's prettier and cooler" arrives to totally jeopardize things for her. Also, she's applying for colleges! Be glad you're not in high school anymore. [Trailer / Thursday, July 15]

Everything Else

Gunpowder Milkshake

You might not have known you wanted a movie starring Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillan, and Carla Gugino as members of an all-female assassin sisterhood, but you certainly did want it. This is that movie! [Wednesday, July 14]

Atypical, Season 4

In its final season, Atypical finds Sam (Kier Gilchrist) about to graduate college and contemplating the next phase of his life. [Trailer]

The Water Man

David Oyelowo and Rosario Dawson star in this drama about a boy who, on a quest to save his sick mother, seeks out a mythical figure who is rumored to have the power to cheat death. [Trailer]

Beastars, Season 2

One of Netflix's most truly bizarre anime series, Beastars, returns for Season 2, and if you didn't watch the first season, it's kind of like a much, much, much darker BoJack Horseman, which I do understand is saying something. [Trailer / Thursday, July 15]

How to Become a Tyrant, Season 1

Because I'm sure you've been wondering! As the title suggests, this docuseries is going to teach you all about some of history's most famous dictators. As a little treat, Peter Dinklage acts as narrator. [No trailer]

My Unorthodox Life, Season 1

A reality show about a girlboss CEO in the age of gatekeep, gaslight, girlboss? It's more likely than you think. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 14]

Ridley Jones, Season 1

A bunch of kids are tasked with keeping guard of the Museum of Natural History and all the things in the museum come to life. This is like the Night at the Museum movies, but even more strongly for the kids. [Trailer / Tuesday, July 13]

Biohackers, Season 2

Maybe you're a person who loves watching German medical students uncover biological conspiracies. If so, great news! There's more! [Trailer]



Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?

You're never going to believe this, but Netflix has a new true crime docuseries. This one is about the murder of Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía. [No trailer / Wednesday, July 14]

Heist, Season 1

This is a docuseries about a few of the most famous American heists. The Ocean's Eleven crew is not included, somehow. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 14]



How I Became a Superhero

Consider this French film about a cop and a detective teaming up to take down a dark organization of superheroes your latest entry in the "superheroes are gritty, actually" genre. [Trailer]



A Classic Horror Story

This Italian horror movie centers around a group of campers who crash into a tree and wake up to discover they are no longer traveling down a road, but stuck in a dangerous forest. Spooky! [Trailer / Wednesday, July 14]



The Cook of Castamar, Season 1

In 1720 Madrid, a widowed duke falls in love with a cook. Who among us doesn't love a period piece? [Trailer]

