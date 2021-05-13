What's on Netflix This Week: The Woman in the Window, Halston, and Who Killed Sara? Season 2

What's new on Netflix this week? It's a week of big, exciting releases, starting with the new Ryan Murphy production, Halston, which stars Ewan McGregor as the legendary fashion designer. There's also the Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window, which was supposed to premiere in theaters last year, but had its release postponed for obvious reasons.

Also out this week is the second season of Who Killed Sara?, the Mexican mystery series that was a runaway hit when its first season premiered on Netflix earlier this year, and the final season of Ryan O'Connell's semi-autobiographical Special. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of May 14-20, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, May 14 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

The Woman in the Window

Amy Adams gets a Rear Window of her very own with this claustrophobic thriller, which finally debuts after a long delay, due first to re-edits and then to the pandemic. Adams plays a child psychologist with agoraphobia who keeps tabs on the seemingly perfect family across the street from her New York City brownstone — and winds up witnessing a brutal crime.



Halston, limited series

Ewan McGregor and caftans are a match made in heaven in Halston, a new limited series about an iconic fashion designer who defined his era. The decadent autobiographical drama tracks Halston's (McGregor) meteoric rise to fame and his subsequent attempts to keep from unraveling while partying hard alongside celebrity pals, including Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez). The fingerprints of executive producer Ryan Murphy are all over this one. [Trailer]



Everything Else

Who Killed Sara?, Season 2

The first season of this Spanish thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. Fans who tore through the melodramatic mystery won't have to sit with that cliffhanger ending for long at all. [Wednesday, May 19]

Special, Season 2

Ryan O'Connell's Emmy-nominated comedy returns for its second and final season, which will expand from 15-minute to half-hour episodes. O'Connell stars in the semi-autobiographical series as Ryan, a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who's determined to take control of his life. Season 2 finds Ryan partly estranged from his mother and exploring the world on his own. [Trailer / Thursday, May 20]

Haunted, Season 3

Haunted is a show where real people share their real scary stories, and they're not sacrificing that format in Season 3. In this latest batch of episodes, you can expect to hear tales of satanic cats and malevolent spirits that live in houses. [Trailer]



I Am All Girls

A cop and a serial killer find unlikely common ground as the hunt to bring down a sex trafficking ring intensifies. [Trailer]



Ferry

If you watched the Netflix crime series Undercover and found yourself thinking, "What I really need is an origin story about this drug lord," your wish has come true. [Trailer]



Jungle Beat: The Movie

This animated film tells the story of a group of forest animals who suddenly gain the ability to speak. [Trailer]



Love, Death & Robots, Season 2

David Fincher and Tim Miller's animated anthology series is most notable for the fact that each episode is animated by different crews from all over the globe. It always looks a little bit like a hyperrealistic video game, and its genres range from sci-fi to horror to fantasy. [Trailer]



Move to Heaven, Season 1

This South Korean series centers around a trauma cleaner with Asperger syndrome who joins his uncle in the family business of clearing out the possessions of dead people. [Trailer]



The Strange House

This German horror film follows a family that moves to a remote town, and as we all know, that only ever means trouble. [No trailer]



Sardar Ka Grandson

Romance spans three generations in this Indian romantic drama, beginning in 1947 and continuing into 2020. [Trailer / Tuesday, May 18]

