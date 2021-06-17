What's on Netflix This Week: Kevin Hart's Fatherhood, Elite Season 4

This Father's Day, Netflix has something for every dad. Whether you are a dad who loves Kevin Hart being a dad, a millennial social-media savvy dad who loves traveling to foreign countries to stay at affordable vacation rentals, a teenage dad who attends a Spanish prep school dealing with murder, or a horny dad on a reality show in which the contestants must refrain from having sex with each other, you'll find something to love this week on Dadflix.

Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of June 18-24, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, June 18 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what else is on Netflix in June, here's everything that's coming to and leaving the service.

The Biggest Releases

Elite, Season 4

Nothing shakes up a prep school show like graduation. The smash-hit Spanish teen drama Elite said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 3, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas in the fourth season, and they're bringing a new mystery with them. -Kelly Connolly



Fatherhood

Kevin Hart gets his "serious" comedy with this film about a single father raising his daughter after his wife dies. It's really going for the tear ducts, but don't worry, Hart also talks about baby diarrhea. [Trailer]



Good on Paper

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in this rom-com about a woman who thinks she found a great guy but becomes convinced that he's not telling the truth because he probably isn't. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 23]



Too Hot to Handle, Season 2

Somehow, Netflix's ridiculous reality show that brings the horniest people on the planet together for some surprise abstinence and a deeper, emotional connection is back for Season 2, tricking contestants into believing that they're on a hookup show before dropping the sex ban on them. It's pure dumb, but you and your brain have earned a break. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 23]



Everything Else

This is Pop

Dig into the untold stories of pop music with this new eight-part docuseries. The list of stars featured reads like one wild music festival lineup: ABBA, Shania Twain, T-Pain, the Backstreet Boys, Orville Peck, Hozier, Childish Gambino, Boyz II Men, and more take center stage. And they're not just looking back on their own history; the wide-ranging series also goes deep on how pop music continues to shape culture. -Kelly Connolly [Tuesday, June 22]



A Family

In this Japanese movie, a man taken by the Yakuza at a young age continues to swear allegiance to his boss even as things change and the Yakuza's power weakens. [Trailer]



Jagame Thandiram

If Bollywood took on Guy Ritchie's Snatch, I imagine it would look a lot like this Indian film that's full of guns, gangsters, humor and massive dance routines. [Trailer]



The Rational Life, Season 1

A Chinese series about a discouraged woman who works at a misogynist company and has a nagging mom who wants her to get married, but when she meets a younger man who takes a shine to her, everything gets better. Yay! [Trailer]



So Not Worth It, Season 1

A Korean comedy series about a college dorm at an international school that has the pacing of a toddler on an adderall bender. [Trailer]



The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, Season 1

A trio of young people act all young while traveling the world and staying at Airbnbs, basically. I couldn't watch more than a few minutes of this, and I usually like these kinds of shows. [Trailer]



Nevertheless,, Season 1

Let's get this out of the way first: The comma in the title (Nevertheless,) is intentional. Why not an exclamation mark? Or a question mark? Or a semicolon or an ellipsis? Anyway, it's a Korean romantic drama about a girl who falls for a guy who doesn't want anything serious. [Trailer / Sunday, June 20]



The House of Flowers: The Movie

The popular Mexican millennial telenovela about an upper-crust family that runs a booming flower business gets a movie in which the siblings concoct a plan to steal a valuable treasure from their childhood home. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 23]



Murder by the Coast

This Spanish true-crime documentary investigates a... murder by the coast. Dun-dun! [Trailer / Wednesday, June 23]



The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Property Brothers, take a hike. This reality series follows four brothers and their parents who run a real estate business in Paris, serving high-end clientele the most exclusive properties in Europe. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 23]



PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020