What's on Netflix This Week: Jupiter's Legacy, Castlevania, and the French Sci-Fi Thriller Oxygen

What's out on Netflix this week? The biggest release has to be Jupiter's Legacy, because it's a superhero show and superhero shows automatically go to the top of the list since we're in a seemingly never-ending age of superhero pop culture. Anyhoo, Jupiter's Legacy, based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, stars Josh Duhamel as a morally inflexible Superman-type who's not really feeling the "at all costs" attitude of the newer generation of superheroes. Most importantly: The fights are pretty cool!

Also out this week is the Sundance film Monster, the final season of the anime Castlevania, and the French sci-fi thriller Oxygen, which looks maybe great, definitely terrifying. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of May 7-13, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, May 7 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Jupiter's Legacy, Season 1

Netflix's biggest release of the week is looking like it's going to divide superhero fandom. On one hand, it's very much about superheroes! On the other hand, it's not quite like the typical superhero fare that's popular today. Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. It's an ambitious show, and the fights are great, but we'll have to see how the execution goes. Also, Josh Duhamel has crazy long old man hair.



Monster

This film aired at Sundance in 2018, and though it's only getting its wide release now, it's more relevant than ever as it tells the story of a young, gifted Black teenager (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who gets charged with murder and how he's seen as a "monster" by the legal system on account of the color of his skin. Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson also star. [Trailer]



Castlevania, Season 4

Netflix's acclaimed anime adaptation of the gothic horror video game calls it quits with its fourth season, which once again sees hero Trevor Belmont doing everything he can to keep Dracula in a box. Expect more of the same wonderful combination of blood and humor. [Trailer / Thursday, May 13]



Everything Else

Oxygen

French director Alexandre Aja directs this cinematic claustrophobia immersion therapy about a woman who can't remember who she is. But that's the easy part; the hard part is that she's stuck in some sort of medical chamber and running out of... oxygen. This looks like beautiful, terrifying art. [Wednesday, May 12]

Girl From Nowhere, Season 2

This twisted Thai series continues the vindictive adventures of Nanno, a schoolgirl who transfers to different schools to expose the bad behavior of various students and faculties, often with violence. Some may say that's a bit extreme, but if it gets my underwear off the flagpole, I'm all for it. [Trailer]



Milestone

If you're looking for an emotional truck driver drama, look no further than this Indian film. [Trailer]



Mine, Season 1

If you've been sick of facing all your poor-person problems (raises hand) then watch this Korean drama about rich people with rich people problems. [Trailer / Saturday, May 8]



Super Me

A struggling screenwriter learns he has the power to make his dreams a reality, quite literally, in this Chinese fantasy film. [Trailer / Saturday, May 8]



Money, Explained

The only thing I hope this Vox docuseries teaches me about money is how to get a lot of it without doing anything strenuous. Also maybe explain what Dogecoin is. [Trailer / Tuesday, May 11]



Dance of the 41

A closeted gay congressman marries the Mexican president's daughter, but his secret doesn't stay secret for too long. This is a must-watch if you are into fancy mustaches. [Trailer / Wednesday, May 12]



The Upshaws, Season 1

"You've got some Upshaw on your head." "What's Upshaw?" "Not much, what's up with you?" Hopefully the jokes are nearly as great as that masterpiece in this comedy starring Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes as members of a working-class Black family in Indiana. [Trailer / Wednesday, May 12]



