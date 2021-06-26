What's on Netflix This Week: Liam Neeson's The Ice Road, Channing Tatum's America: The Motion Picture

The stars are out on Netflix this week. There are celebrities whose voices you'll recognize in America: The Motion Picture, an animated movie that presents a kooky, satirized look at the American Revolution and stars Channing Tatum (as George Washington, no less), Judy Greer, Andy Samberg, Killer Mike, and more. For something much darker but no less star-studded, there's The Ice Road, a thriller starring Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne about a trucker who has to rescue trapped miners.

Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of June 25-July 1, 2021.

All titles debuted on Friday, June 25 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what else is on Netflix in June, here's everything that's coming to and leaving the service.

The Biggest Releases

America: The Motion Picture

What if Hamilton, but darker and full of chainsaws? This animated film, which is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the guys who brought us The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is loosely based on the American Revolution, and stars Channing Tatum as George Washington. It looks like a silly, highly ridiculous time. [Wednesday, June 30]



The Ice Road

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. [Trailer]



Everything Else

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Netflix's latest foray into true crime centers around the case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French TV and film producer who was murdered in 1996. Her killer was never brought to justice, and the case is full of a lot of really bizarre twists, turns, and suspects, which probably means it'll make for a great show. [Wednesday, June 30]

Sex/Life, Season 1

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." Yeah, kind of! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. [Trailer]

Audible

This documentary short follows the life of a Deaf high school football player coping with the suicide of a close friend and preparing for his upcoming homecoming game. [Trailer / Thursday, July 1]



Young Royals, Season 1

It's a tale as old as time in this Swedish series about a young prince who has to choose between his royal duties... and love. [Trailer / Thursday, July 30]

Ray, Season 1

This Indian anthology series is based on director Satyajit Ray's short stories. Film nerds will know him as the man who directed The Apu Trilogy. [Trailer]



The A List, Season 2

The kids are not alright in the new season of this British series about a summer camp that quickly becomes a waking nightmare. [Trailer]



Wonder Boy

Between Wonder Boy and Halston, fashion designers are so hot right now, case in point: this documentary! The film chronicles the life and career of Olivier Roustein, the artistic director of Balmain. [Trailer / Saturday, June 26]



The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, Season 5

The Netflix anime about a princess who recruits a band of evil knights to help save her kingdom returns for its latest season. If you're passionate about the seven deadly sins being a major motif in the shows you watch, this is the anime for you. [Trailer / Monday, June 28]



StarBeam, Season 4

A second grade girl turns into a superhero to save the world from villains. I hope all those Marvel heroes are aware they're being upstaged. [Trailer / Tuesday, June 29]



Prime Time

This Polish thriller is about an armed man who enters a TV studio on New Year's Eve 1999, demanding to deliver a message live on air. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 30]



Somos, Season 1

It is an indisputable fact that Netflix loves a show about drug cartels, so the fact that it's putting out this series about a town overtaken by a powerful -- you guessed it -- drug cartel shouldn't really surprise you. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 30]



Dynasty Warriors

Based on the video game series of the same name, this movie mixes fantasy and history, taking place toward the end of the Han Dynasty and following a battle for supremacy between warlords, warriors, and statesmen. [Trailer / Thursday, July 30]



