What's New to Watch Tonight: The Pearsons Have a Family Meeting on This Is Us

Attention, people who love crying: This Is Us is on tonight. We still have a little more time before it signs off for good, but this week's episode will be a big one for reasons that have to do with Rebecca's health. I won't say more up here out of respect for anyone not caught up, but there's no time like the present. Later in the week, Hacks, the Jean Smart showcase and HBO Max's best original series, comes back for Season 2 (Thursday), Zac Efron does Stephen King in Firestarter (Friday), and Hulu premieres another Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations with Friends (Sunday).

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Tuesday, May 10 at 9/8c on NBC

We're only three episodes away from This Is Us turning into This Was Us, so gird thyself for a flood of answers over the final trio of hours. This episode, ominously titled "Family Meeting," belongs to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as the Big Three (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley) make a plan for her, which we're guessing has something to do with her diminishing health. Oof. This one is gonna be a weeper. -Tim Surette





Workin' Moms Season 6 (Netflix)

Never Seen Again (Paramount+)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 5 (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TNT)

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erik Voake/Bravo

Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c on Bravo

In 2021, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills solidified itself as the franchise standout by forming the entirety of Season 11 around the often confusing, regularly inconsistent, and entirely compelling legal troubles of Erika Girardi. It's hard to come back from such a triumphant stretch of episodes, but new cast member Diana Jenkins seems like a promisingly dramatic addition to the group. This season will deal with Girardi's divorce proceedings (as well as her ongoing feud with Garcelle Beauvais), Dorit Kemsley's home invasion, and the fractured relationship between Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton. Most importantly, I hope Kathy can finally figure out who hunky dory is. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, Operation Mincemeat Giles Keyte

Wednesday, May 11 on Netflix

On Succession, Matthew Macfadyen does such a pitch-perfect impression of a sad Midwestern man that it's easy to forget he's actually British, so allow this film to be your reminder. A mustachioed Macfadyen stars alongside Colin Firth in this World War II drama based on the true story of two intelligence officers who devised an elaborate scheme to throw the Nazis off their plan to invade Sicily. Their plan involved a corpse washing up on the Spanish coast, armed with fake documents that would be intercepted by Nazi spies. I love when history's weird. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 12 on HBO Max

HBO Max's best original comedy, heck, series (yeah, I said it), returns for Season 2, which finds Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) going on a cross-country tour to test out new material. What will Deborah do when she inevitably finds out about Ava giving defamatory information about her to those TV producers at the end of Season 1? I can't wait to find out. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, The Essex Serpent Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday on Apple TV+

Who would win in a fight, a couple A-list celebrities in Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston or a dangerous sea creature? We may find out in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Sarah Perry's 2016 novel, in which a sea serpent — or at least the possibility of one — terrorizes Essex, England, in Victorian times. Danes plays the naturalist hunting down the monster while Hiddleston plays the reverend who is sort of the Scully to Danes' Mulder, while the townsfolk start to blame Danes' character for everything, including the possible presence of the serpent. What starts as a monster hunt quickly becomes a witch hunt. Lots of juicy metaphors here! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Zac Efron, Firestarter Universal Pictures

Friday, May 13 on Peacock (also in theaters)

Firestarter is probably the second most famous Stephen King story about a young girl with telekinetic powers. Zac Efron stars in this film adaptation of King's novel, playing the father of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), an 11-year-old who develops a massively destructive ability to set things on fire with her mind. As Charlie gets older, her powers become more difficult to control, and her parents' attempts to hide her from a shady government organization start to fall apart, throwing the family into survival mode. Fun fact: Horror king John Carpenter did the score for this movie! Also, I can't believe Efron is at a point in his career where he's old enough to pull off dad roles, but that's for me and me alone to ruminate on. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson, Kids in the Hall Jackie Brown/Amazon Studios

Revival Season 1 premieres Friday, May 13 on Amazon Prime Video

Ask your parents what's so funny about a guy squeezing his fingers together and saying, "I'm crushing your head." Or just watch this revival of Kids in the Hall, a sketch comedy series from the beloved Canadian troupe of the same name, and you'll say to yourself, "Hey, it's the guy from Superstore!" The final season of the original run, which ran on HBO for three seasons and then on CBS, aired in 1995, and ended with all of them being buried alive. That's crucial information to understand the trailer. All the guys — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson — are back and as silly as ever. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Jazz Raycole, The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, May 13 on Netflix

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. If this show lives up to its potential, it will be a big hit. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Chosen Jacobs, Sneakerella Disney/Brendan Adam-Zwelling

Sneakerella

Premieres Friday, May 13 on Disney+

This cute Disney Channel-style musical is a gender-swapped take on Cinderella set in present-day sneaker collector culture. IT's Chosen Jacobs stars as El, an aspiring sneaker designer from working-class Queens who works in his stepfather's sneaker store with his wicked stepbrothers. One enchanted night, he wears some kicks he designed to a gala hosted by Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of a sneaker tycoon. He leaves one of the kicks he designed for himself as he's fleeing the ball before the clock strikes midnight, leaving Kira to figure out who the sneaker fits. You can't play basketball in glass sneakers, but I'm sure the movie finds a way around that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, and Jemima Kirke, Conversations With Friends Enda Bowe/Hulu

Limited series premieres Sunday, May 15 on Hulu

Normal People was a low-key hit for Hulu, so it surprises no one that Hulu is adapting another one of Sally Rooney's novels, Conversations With Friends, as a miniseries. The subject matter is similar: accents and SEX! A more mature person would say "intimacy," as the story follows two college students who get sexually and emotionally involved with a married couple. That's some conversation, indeed! All 12 episodes are dropping at once. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Jessica Biel, Candy Hulu

Now on Hulu

This true crime limited series is set in 1980, and Hulu is going with a very 1980-style release schedule where the show's five episodes will be released on five successive days, so you can watch it the way you would have watched it if it had come out on ABC back in the day. Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who killed her friend (played by Melanie Lynskey) with an ax and was controversially found not guilty. It's an interesting, thematically rich story; so interesting and rich, in fact, that there's another Candy Montgomery limited series called Love and Death coming out later this year starring Elizabeth Olsen and written by David E. Kelley. But this one, from The Act's Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, is first to market. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

