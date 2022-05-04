Looking for a new show or movie to watch on TV tonight? Netflix is full of disasters today, with the docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island covering the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, not to mention the return of the catfishing reality competition The Circle, which will certainly include a few social faux pas as contestants attempt to impress each other over social media. Tonight also marks the finales of Disney+'s Moon Knight and CBS's Good Sam, as well as the midseason finale of Freeform's Good Trouble. Later this week it's the Season 2 premiere of Peacock's Girls5eva and the debut of HBO Max's true crime adaptation The Staircase.

Wednesday, May 4 on Netflix

Nothing is immune from becoming a Netflix true crime docuseries, including the worst nuclear accident in American history. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which seems like Netflix's attempt to get its own version of HBO's Chernobyl (but without Jared Harris), goes behind the 1979 disaster at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, where a reactor went into partial meltdown. The four-part documentary features interviews with insiders like the chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as people from the surrounding community, who dig into the controversies and ongoing impact of the disaster. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Mike Myers, The Pentaverate Netflix

Series premieres Thursday, May 5 on Netflix

'90s comedy superstar Mike Myers is back, with a six-episode series he created, wrote, and stars in eight times over. His main role in the series is crusty Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough, who is working to expose the titular conspiracy, a five-man council that has shaped the world since the Middle Ages. He also plays seven other characters, including Rex Smith, a far-right radio host, and Lord Lordington, the Pentavarate's oldest and most powerful member. The concept of the Pentaverate was previously mentioned in a scene in Myers' cult classic 1993 movie So I Married an Axe Murderer, which technically makes this is the world's most random spin-off, but you definitely don't need to have seen that movie. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Busy Phillips, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell, Girls5eva Zach Dilgard/Peacock

Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 5 on Peacock

One of my favorite shows that got me through the pandemic lockdown was this goofy escape about a girl group from the '90s that tries to reunite today. Except they're 20+ years older, one of them acts even older than that, and one of them is dead. Produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, it's a fast-moving comedy with more jokes in a minute than most shows have by their first commercial break. The cast is excellent, led by a truly inspiring performance by Reneé Elise Goldsberry as a diva with everything but the fame and fortune, and should only get better with the Season 2 additions of Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn. Yes, Girls5eva is returning on 5/5, which is very 5tuitous. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Colin Firth and Toni Collette, The Staircase HBO Max

Limited series premieres Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max

It's a banner year for true crime cases getting turned into scripted miniseries, so this adaptation of The Staircase — considered one of the greatest true crime series ever — is comfortably slotting right in among the rest (and it's one of the best reviewed, too). Colin Firth plays the author Michael Peterson, who in 2003 was convicted of murdering his wife after claiming she died by falling down the stairs (his charges were later reduced to manslaughter). The starry cast also includes Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, and Michael Stuhlbarg. Three episodes are out Thursday, with new episodes coming weekly. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Madison Lintz and Titus Welliver, Bosch: Legacy Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee

Season 1 premieres Friday, May 6 on Amazon Freevee

Amazon is launching Freevee, its rebranded free, ad-supporting streaming tier accessible through the Prime Video app, with Bosch: Legacy, which is sure to be its biggest show. I know it's going to be Freevee's biggest show because Bosch was one of Prime Video's biggest shows, and Legacy is Bosch but free. The sequel series is pretty much the same as the original, except now Det. Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is retired from the LAPD and working as a private investigator, and his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) will play a bigger role as she follows in her father's footsteps by becoming a police officer. If you liked Bosch, you will like this, because it's Bosch. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



The Big Conn Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday, May 6 on Apple TV+

The spring of scam TV continues with The Big Conn, a docuseries about the biggest Social Security fraud case in history. Colorful lawyer Eric C. Conn was Appalachia's answer to Saul Goodman until he was imprisoned for stealing over half a billion dollars from the American government; the four-part series goes into detail on his outrageous lifestyle and the people he hurt. And his name is Conn! Con is in the name! Now I can never ask anyone to call me "the Big Conn." -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Tanner Ray Rook, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Nicholas Coombe, The Wilds Kane Skennar/Amazon Studios

Season 2 premieres Friday, May 6 on Amazon Prime Video

When we last saw The Wilds, one of 2020's pleasant surprises, the teen girl castaways were getting wind that something was up and one found out that what happened to them — a plane crash was faked and they were stranded on a deserted island to fend for themselves — was also happening to a group of boys. We'll see what the boys were up to this season, as well as catch up with the girls to see who lived and who didn't. Season 1 was great at dramatizing what it's like to be a teenage girl no matter where you are; will Season 2 do the same for teen boys? -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]



Marmaduke One Cool Animation, Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classics

Premieres Friday, May 6 on Netflix

I'm not recommending this one because it looks good; on the contrary, I'm recommending it because it looks really bad, and as much as we all want kids to love the good animated movies we love, they don't. Kids don't want to feel the pain of a middle-aged man whose life didn't turn out how he wanted, they want to laugh at a funny dog farting. Movies don't need to be animated well; it's a plus, but kids don't mind if there's empty space in the backgrounds because there wasn't enough money for more complex animation. Pete Davidson is the voice of the titular Great Dane (who I don't think talks, just makes sounds), and the movie was directed by the guy who made Spawn. Kids love chicken nuggets, and it's OK if they have them sometimes. Think of Marmaduke as a big plate of nuggies. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jessica Biel, Candy Hulu

Limited series premieres Monday, May 8 on Netflix

This true crime limited series is set in 1980, and Hulu is going with a very 1980-style release schedule where the show's five episodes will be released on five successive days, so you can watch it the way you would have watched it if it had come out on ABC back in the day. Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who killed her friend (played by Melanie Lynskey) with an ax and was controversially found not guilty. It's an interesting, thematically rich story; so interesting and rich, in fact, that there's another Candy Montgomery limited series called Love and Death coming out later this year starring Elizabeth Olsen and written by David E. Kelley. But this one, from The Act's Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, is first to market. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Tuesday, May 9 at 9/8c on NBC

We're only three episodes away from This Is Us turning into This Was Us, so gird thyself for a flood of answers over the final trio of hours. This episode, ominously titled "Family Meeting," belongs to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as the Big Three (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley) make a plan for her, which we're guessing has something to do with her diminishing health. Oof. This one is gonna be a weeper. -Tim Surette





Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, Spring Awakening: Those You've Known HBO

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known

Now on HBO Max

Hello to my fellow Spring Awakening fans, it's finally our time. No, we're not getting the long-rumored (or threatened, depending on how you feel about film adaptations of beloved musicals) movie, but this just might be better. The Tony-winning rock musical about sheltered German teens in the 1890s exploring their sexuality turns 15 this year, and the entire original Broadway cast — including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. — got back together for a reunion concert to celebrate. We'll see that concert in this documentary, which also looks at the musical's legacy. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

