What's New to Watch This Weekend: Zac Efron Lights Up Stephen King's Firestarter

It's only right that we're getting a new Stephen King adaptation this Friday the 13th. Firestarter stars Zac Efron as the father of an 11-year-old whose uniquely destructive ability to light stuff on fire with her mind makes her the target of a shady government organization. Pyrokinesis is scary, but the feds are even scarier. Other options to check out this weekend include The Essex Serpent on Apple TV+, Conversations with Friends on Hulu, and the Kids in the Hall revival on Amazon Prime Video.

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, The Essex Serpent Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday on Apple TV+

Who would win in a fight, a couple A-list celebrities in Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston or a dangerous sea creature? We may find out in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Sarah Perry's 2016 novel, in which a sea serpent — or at least the possibility of one — terrorizes Essex, England, in Victorian times. Danes plays the naturalist hunting down the monster while Hiddleston plays the reverend who is sort of the Scully to Danes' Mulder, while the townsfolk start to blame Danes' character for everything, including the possible presence of the serpent. What starts as a monster hunt quickly becomes a witch hunt. Lots of juicy metaphors here! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Zac Efron, Firestarter Universal Pictures

Friday, May 13 on Peacock (also in theaters)

Firestarter is probably the second most famous Stephen King story about a young girl with telekinetic powers. Zac Efron stars in this film adaptation of King's novel, playing the father of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), an 11-year-old who develops a massively destructive ability to set things on fire with her mind. As Charlie gets older, her powers become more difficult to control, and her parents' attempts to hide her from a shady government organization start to fall apart, throwing the family into survival mode. Fun fact: Horror king John Carpenter did the score for this movie! Also, I can't believe Efron is at a point in his career where he's old enough to pull off dad roles, but that's for me and me alone to ruminate on. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson, Kids in the Hall Jackie Brown/Amazon Studios

Revival Season 1 premieres Friday, May 13 on Amazon Prime Video

Ask your parents what's so funny about a guy squeezing his fingers together and saying, "I'm crushing your head." Or just watch this revival of Kids in the Hall, a sketch comedy series from the beloved Canadian troupe of the same name, and you'll say to yourself, "Hey, it's the guy from Superstore!" The final season of the original run, which ran on HBO for three seasons and then on CBS, aired in 1995, and ended with all of them being buried alive. That's crucial information to understand the trailer. All the guys — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson — are back and as silly as ever. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Jazz Raycole, The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, May 13 on Netflix

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. If this show lives up to its potential, it will be a big hit. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Chosen Jacobs, Sneakerella Disney/Brendan Adam-Zwelling

Sneakerella

Premieres Friday, May 13 on Disney+

This cute Disney Channel-style musical is a gender-swapped take on Cinderella set in present-day sneaker collector culture. IT's Chosen Jacobs stars as El, an aspiring sneaker designer from working-class Queens who works in his stepfather's sneaker store with his wicked stepbrothers. One enchanted night, he wears some kicks he designed to a gala hosted by Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of a sneaker tycoon. He leaves one of the kicks he designed for himself as he's fleeing the ball before the clock strikes midnight, leaving Kira to figure out who the sneaker fits. You can't play basketball in glass sneakers, but I'm sure the movie finds a way around that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, and Jemima Kirke, Conversations With Friends Enda Bowe/Hulu

Limited series premieres Sunday, May 15 on Hulu

Normal People was a low-key hit for Hulu, so it surprises no one that Hulu is adapting another one of Sally Rooney's novels, Conversations With Friends, as a miniseries. The subject matter is similar: accents and SEX! A more mature person would say "intimacy," as the story follows two college students who get sexually and emotionally involved with a married couple. That's some conversation, indeed! All 12 episodes are dropping at once. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



More highlights this weekend:

Couples Therapy Season 3 (Friday on Showtime at 8/7c)

2022 Billboard Music Awards (Sunday on NBC at 8/7c)

The Time Traveler's Wife (Sunday on HBO at 9/8c)

Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry, The Resident Nathan Bolster/FOX

Season 5 finale premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on Fox

The Resident may be getting evicted. Fox will air the Season 5 finale of the medical drama, but prep the defibrillators, because there's a decent chance that it's also the series finale. Fox has not yet renewed The Resident for Season 6, and it's definitely on the ol' chopping block. But for longtime fans of the show, this episode is a big one: Emily VanCamp returns as Nic — who died earlier this season — as Conrad (Matt Czuchry) reminisces about his past. Andrew "Blane" McCarthy also guest stars. -Tim Surette



Love on the Spectrum U.S. Netflix

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Series premiere Wednesday, May 18 on Netflix

Looking for a reality dating series that's actually sweet? Love on the Spectrum, the Australian Netflix series about dating on the autism spectrum, is coming to America. Love on the Spectrum U.S. follows singles who are looking for love as they step into the dating pool. Experts and their families are on hand to offer help and advice, but, refreshingly, the perspectives of people with autism are the focus here. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance Mike Yarish/FOX

Season 17 premiere Wednesday, May 18 at 9/8c on Fox

It lives! After a nearly three-year break that dance-heads worried would spell the end of the series, So You Think You Can Dance chassés back onto our screens for another season of hip-hop routines about robots and contemporary routines about feelings. Heck yeah! The long-running Fox competition series will look pretty different this year, with a new judging panel — tWitch, Matthew Morrison, and JoJo Siwa — that raises intriguing questions. Can JoJo scream as much as Mary did? What's Matthew "The Grinch" Morrison's vibe going to be? In a comforting bit of continuity, Queen of Cool 'Fits Cat Deeley returns as host. It's not SYTYCD without her. -Kelly Connolly



Emmy Rossum, Angelyne Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Limited series premieres Thursday, May 19 on Peacock

There are plenty of people who are famous for being famous, but to her credit, Angelyne was doing it before just about anyone else. You might not know Angelyne if you weren't alive in 1980s Los Angeles, when enigmatic billboards bearing only her face and name started popping up throughout the city around the same time she began driving around in her signature pink Corvette, making this series from Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail feel intriguingly niche. Set during her rise to local stardom, Rossum plays Angelyne, while Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, and Lukas Gage co-star. This show seems like it'll be a big ol' spectacle. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Season 2 premiered Thursday, May 12 on HBO Max

HBO Max's best original comedy, heck, series (yeah, I said it), returns for Season 2, which finds Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) going on a cross-country tour to test out new material. What will Deborah do when she inevitably finds out about Ava giving defamatory information about her to those TV producers at the end of Season 1? I can't wait to find out. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

