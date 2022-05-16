What's New to Watch Tonight: 9-1-1 Ends Season 5 with a Real Cliffhanger

It's network finale season! A handful of broadcast shows are wrapping up their seasons tonight, including the two 9-1-1 shows and The Good Doctor. The Good Doctor has been renewed for Season 6, while the 9-1-1s are still awaiting a decision. Later in the week The Resident ends its fifth season, and potentially its entire run, while So You Think You Can Dance? returns after several years off.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of May 16-22 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on PBS Kids, Fire TV, Roku & More

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Peter Krause, 9-1-1 FOX

Season 5 finale premieres Monday, May 16 at 8/7c on Fox



The season finale of broadcast's most action-packed procedural finds Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) rappelling down a cliff to save someone when the cliff gives way and the whole rock face comes down on top of him, along with his fire truck. "How's he gonna get out of this one?" you'll ask yourself for the 78th time. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



More highlights tonight:



9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale (Monday at 9/8c on Fox)

The Good Doctor Season 5 finale (Monday at 10/9c on ABC)

For everything new to watch this weekend, head over to our listings page.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry, The Resident Nathan Bolster/FOX

Season 5 finale premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on Fox

The Resident may be getting evicted. Fox will air the Season 5 finale of the medical drama, but prep the defibrillators, because there's a decent chance that it's also the series finale. Fox has not yet renewed The Resident for Season 6, and it's definitely on the ol' chopping block. But for longtime fans of the show, this episode is a big one: Emily VanCamp returns as Nic — who died earlier this season — as Conrad (Matt Czuchry) reminisces about his past. Andrew "Blane" McCarthy also guest stars. -Tim Surette



Love on the Spectrum U.S. Netflix

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Series premiere Wednesday, May 18 on Netflix

Looking for a reality dating series that's actually sweet? Love on the Spectrum, the Australian Netflix series about dating on the autism spectrum, is coming to America. Love on the Spectrum U.S. follows singles who are looking for love as they step into the dating pool. Experts and their families are on hand to offer help and advice, but, refreshingly, the perspectives of people with autism are the focus here. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance Mike Yarish/FOX

Season 17 premiere Wednesday, May 18 at 9/8c on Fox

It lives! After a nearly three-year break that dance-heads worried would spell the end of the series, So You Think You Can Dance chassés back onto our screens for another season of hip-hop routines about robots and contemporary routines about feelings. Heck yeah! The long-running Fox competition series will look pretty different this year, with a new judging panel — tWitch, Matthew Morrison, and JoJo Siwa — that raises intriguing questions. Can JoJo scream as much as Mary did? What's Matthew "The Grinch" Morrison's vibe going to be? In a comforting bit of continuity, Queen of Cool 'Fits Cat Deeley returns as host. It's not SYTYCD without her. -Kelly Connolly



Emmy Rossum, Angelyne Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Limited series premieres Thursday, May 19 on Peacock

There are plenty of people who are famous for being famous now, but to her credit, Angelyne was doing it before just about anyone else. You might not know Angelyne if you weren't alive in 1980s Los Angeles, when enigmatic billboards bearing only her face and name started popping up throughout the city around the same time she began driving around in her signature pink Corvette, making this series from Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail feel intriguingly niche. Set during her rise to local stardom, Rossum plays Angelyne, while Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, and Lukas Gage co-star. This show seems like it'll be a big ol' spectacle. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, Night Sky Chuck Hodes/Amazon Studios

Series premieres Friday, May 20 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's got a thing for older people finding weird passageways to weirder places. Following Josh Brolin's "cowboy finds a hole" show Outer Range comes J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek's "couple finds a portal to another planet" show Night Sky. In it, Simmons and Spacek's characters keep their secret from everyone... until someone else shows up. Commence the sci-fi mystery! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Željko Ivanek and Rosie Perez, Now & Then Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday, May 20 on Apple TV+

Let's get this out of the way: Apple TV+'s new thriller Now & Then is completely unrelated to Now and Then, the 1995 coming-of-age movie starring Christina Ricci and Rosie O'Donnell. The only real similarity between the two is that both begin when the characters are teenagers and pick up 20 years later. But Now & Then (the show) isn't about getting into harmless mischief with your girls during the summer! It's actually about a group of school friends whose celebratory weekend ends with one of them suffering a mysterious, gruesome death. They vow to take the secret to their graves and go their separate ways, but are forced to reunite as adults when they all start receiving threatening texts. The series is bilingual, alternating between Spanish and English, and it stars Rosie Perez, Marina de Tavira, and José María Yazpik. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Thomas Jane, Troppo Daniel Asher Smith/Troppo Productions

Troppo

Series premieres Friday, May 20 on Amazon Freevee

Freevee nabbed this Australian series about a cop (Thomas Jane) hiding out in the swamps of Queensland after being falsely accused of a crime. His life is upended when a mysterious woman (Nicole Chamoun) pulls him in to solve a murder and investigate a missing person. It's based on the best-selling book Crimson Lake, and yes, people get eaten by alligators. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

David Letterman, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

Season 4 premieres Friday, May 20 on Netflix

David Letterman and his big, white beard are back for six more episodes of in-depth conversations with very famous people. His guests this season are Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith. In the release announcing the season, Netflix makes a point of noting that the interviews were taped prior to March 2022, which means Will Smith will not be talking about The Slap. I don't know, if I were David Letterman, wouldn't even release the episode unless I got Will Smith to come back to talk about what he did. A pre-Slap conversation with Will Smith isn't relevant anymore. But Letterman talking to JLD and Ryan Reynolds will be interesting. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Love, Death & Robots Netflix

Season 3 premieres Friday, May 20 on Netflix

Animation really is the perfect medium for science fiction, because our teeny-tiny human pea brains can't comprehend a live-action representation of the genre's potential. Love, Death & Robots, the Emmy-winning series of animated shorts in a wide range of tone and style, is proof of that. Season 3 features nine episodes (all less than 20 minutes long) covering everything from a super-intelligent mice army, to a global zombie apocalypse satire, to a sequel to Season 1's Three Robots. I'm looking forward to "Bad Traveling," an episode about a seafaring vessel stalked by a giant crab that was directed by executive producer David Fincher in his animation directorial debut. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Elon Musk FX

Friday, May 20 at 10/9c on FX; on Hulu the next day

Elon Musk became the world's richest person because of his ability to sell futuristic pie-in-the-sky ideas as if they already exist. The Times' latest FX documentary explores one of his most dangerous pieces of hype — Tesla's self-driving technology, which he claims is a "solved problem" even though it's been linked to deaths and numerous accidents. The documentary features interviews with former employees speaking out about problems with the autopilot technology. It's another reminder that the People's Billionaire is not your friend. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



The cast of Saturday Night Live Season 47 Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Season 47 finale Saturday, May 21 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC



It's the final SNL of the season. For the next few months, you'll have to go somewhere else for sketches where one character acts weird and everyone else is like, "You're weird." It's a relatively low-wattage finale, with Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne making her hosting debut and indie rockers Japanese Breakfast serving as the musical guest. It may be the last time you see some of the cast members, because there are 21 right now, an unwieldy amount, so watch it to say goodbye/speculate about who's not coming back. -Liam Mathews



RECENTLY RELEASED



Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, The Essex Serpent Apple TV+

Series premiere now on Apple TV+

Who would win in a fight, a couple A-list celebrities in Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston or a dangerous sea creature? We may find out in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Sarah Perry's 2016 novel, in which a sea serpent — or at least the possibility of one — terrorizes Essex, England, in Victorian times. Danes plays the naturalist hunting down the monster while Hiddleston plays the reverend who is sort of the Scully to Danes' Mulder, while the townsfolk start to blame Danes' character for everything, including the possible presence of the serpent. What starts as a monster hunt quickly becomes a witch hunt. Lots of juicy metaphors here! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Zac Efron, Firestarter Universal Pictures

Now on Peacock (also in theaters)

Firestarter is probably the second most famous Stephen King story about a young girl with telekinetic powers. Zac Efron stars in this film adaptation of King's novel, playing the father of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), an 11-year-old who develops a massively destructive ability to set things on fire with her mind. As Charlie gets older, her powers become more difficult to control, and her parents' attempts to hide her from a shady government organization start to fall apart, throwing the family into survival mode. Fun fact: Horror king John Carpenter did the score for this movie! Also, I can't believe Efron is at a point in his career where he's old enough to pull off dad roles, but that's for me and me alone to ruminate on. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson, Kids in the Hall Jackie Brown/Amazon Studios

Revival Season 1 now on Amazon Prime Video

Ask your parents what's so funny about a guy squeezing his fingers together and saying, "I'm crushing your head." Or just watch this revival of Kids in the Hall, a sketch comedy series from the beloved Canadian troupe of the same name, and you'll say to yourself, "Hey, it's the guy from Superstore!" The final season of the original run, which ran on HBO for three seasons and then on CBS, aired in 1995, and ended with all of them being buried alive. That's crucial information to understand the trailer. All the guys — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson — are back and as silly as ever. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Jazz Raycole, The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

Now on Netflix

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas (yet), so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. If this show lives up to its potential, it will be a big hit. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Chosen Jacobs, Sneakerella Disney/Brendan Adam-Zwelling

Sneakerella

Now on Disney+

This cute Disney Channel-style musical is a gender-swapped take on Cinderella set in present-day sneaker collector culture. IT's Chosen Jacobs stars as El, an aspiring sneaker designer from working-class Queens who works in his stepfather's sneaker store with his wicked stepbrothers. One enchanted night, he wears some kicks he designed to a gala hosted by Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of a sneaker tycoon. He leaves one of the kicks he designed for himself as he's fleeing the ball before the clock strikes midnight, leaving Kira to figure out who the sneaker fits. You can't play basketball in glass sneakers, but I'm sure the movie finds a way around that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, and Jemima Kirke, Conversations With Friends Enda Bowe/Hulu

Limited series now on Hulu

Normal People was a low-key hit for Hulu, so it surprises no one that Hulu is adapting another one of Sally Rooney's novels, Conversations With Friends, as a miniseries. The subject matter is similar: accents and SEX! A more mature person would say "intimacy," as the story follows two college students who get sexually and emotionally involved with a married couple. That's some conversation, indeed! All 12 episodes are dropping at once. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

