What's New to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and More in October 2021

Welcome to the official start of spooky season. There are plenty of chilling things to check out across the major streaming services in October including YOU Season 3 on Netflix, a new Paranormal Activity on Paramount+, and two Poltergeist movies on HBO Max. Of course, if you're checking out the latter streaming service, you will want to keep an eye out for Dune on Oct. 23. The film is expected to be the biggest movie of 2021, and while director Dennis Villeneuve abhors the idea of you watching his space epic at home, you are absolutely welcome to thanks to HBO Max streaming the movie on the same day it hits theaters.

For nostalgia TV watchers, Castle comes to streaming thanks to Hulu in October so you can have a Chilltober with your favorite cop and author duo. Meanwhile on Netflix, it is time to say goodbye to the kids of On My Block, who deliver an emotional and heart-wrenching final season beginning Oct. 4.

There is so much to check out this month so we won't keep you any longer. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in October below.