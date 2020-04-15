Have you exhausted all your streaming options already? Well, don't worry too much because next month Hulu will be adding even more new titles to your to-be-watched pile.

On Friday, May 8, Hulu will debut the first season of its new adult animated series Solar Opposites, which comes from the same warped mind which brought us Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Roiland co-created the series with Mike McMahan, and it centers on a family of aliens who crash land into a suburban American home. They'll have to decide whether they like or hate Earth as they protect their living supercomputer Pupa, which will one day evolve into its true form, eat them all, and terraform Earth.

The streaming service will also bring along a very different kind of comedy series in The Great, which premieres on Friday, May 15. The 10-episode series is a satirical drama about the rise of Catherine the Great and stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, and more. The series will follow Catherine as she arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the Emperor Peter and decides to change the world — provided she can somehow kill her husband and defeat the forces of the church, military, and court system to make room for her long-lasting reign. The Great was created, written, and executive produced by The Favourite co-writer Tony McNamara.

Also ahead next month is the second season of Ramy, which will debut on Friday, May 29. Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef returns for another 10 episodes which follow him even further on his spiritual journey as he finds a new Muslim community to strengthen his faith.

Below is a list of everything we know will be heading to Hulu next month. Hulu is expected to reveal more original and licensed library additions for the month of May, so stay tuned for updates to this list.

May 8

Solar Opposites Season 1

May 15

The Great Season 1

May 29

Ramy Season 2