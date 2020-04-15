It'll probably be a while before you can visit Disney's theme parks again, but its streaming service is still wide open for a getaway experience. Although Disney+ has not yet revealed the full list of what originals and library additions will be available on the streaming service next month, we have learned of some of the major titles that will be available in May already.

Disney+ will be celebrating Star Wars Day in a big way on Monday, May 4 by debuting Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian Season 1 (cue all those Baby Yoda-loving squeals!). The eight-part behind-the-scenes special will be presented by the show's creator Jon Favreau and will feature interviews with the cast and crew, show off how some of the show's snazziest effects were pulled off, and more.

Meanwhile, the same date is when the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will arrive, bringing the seven-season-long show to its conclusion. (These two worlds will collide again, of course, when The Mandalorian returns for its second season in October, with Rosario Dawson bringing new screen life to Clone Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano.)

Stay tuned for more additions to the list of what's coming to Disney+ in May.

May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series finale)