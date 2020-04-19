The coronavirus pandemic might be causing a lot of your favorite shows to halt production or even end their seasons earlier than expected, but the streaming scene is just as busy as ever right about now. With all of the new shows and movies which will become available to stream in May, TV Guide is compiling a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ in May 2020 below.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance about what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list we've put together as well.
Netflix
May 1
Hollywood
The Half of It
May 8
The Eddy [trailer]
Dead to Me Season 2 [teaser]
Valeria Season 1
May 11
Trial by Media
May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend [teaser]
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 29
Space Force [teaser]
Hulu
May 1
Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Batman Begins (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Demolition Man (1993)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Gloria (2014)
GoodFellas (1990)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
House of D (2005)
Megamind (2010)
Men With Brooms (2002)
Molly (1999)
Monster House (2006)
Mutant Species (1995)
Pathology (2008)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Soul Food (1997)
Sprung (1997)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Tamara (2006)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Graduate (1967)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Patriot (2000)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Treasure Hounds (2017)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Walking Tall (1973)
May 5
Vikings: Season 6A (History)
May 8
Solar Opposites Season 1
Into the Dark: Delivered
Spaceship Earth (2020)
May 12
The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)
May 15
The Great Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 - 39 (Food Network)
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)
It's a Disaster (2012)
May 19
Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial by Fire (2019)
May 20
Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)
May 22
Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Rocketman (2019)
Premature (2020)
Top End Wedding (2019)
Painter and the Thief (2020)
May 25
The Tracker (2019)
May 26
I Still Believe (2020)
May 28
Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
May 29
amy Season 2
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
Amazon
Disney+
May 1
New Library Titles
Awesome Animals Season 1
Birth of Europe Season 1
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1
CAR SOS Seasons 1-7
Disney Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1
Love & Vets Season 1
Nature's Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor Season 1
Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe Season 1
United States of Animals Season 1
Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3
Water Birds
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"
One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"
Prop Culture (S1)
May 2
New Library Titles
John Carter
May 4
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"
May 8
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"
One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"
Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"
May 15
New Library Titles
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"
One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"
It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"
May 22
New Library Titles
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
Disney Just Roll with It Season 1
Disney Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2
Disney Vampirina Season 3
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2
Disney+ Originals
The Big Fib Season 1
Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"
One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"