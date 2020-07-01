Chances are good that you've already got more shows and movies in your to-be-watched queue than you'll be able to watch in your lifetime, but that doesn't mean the streaming services are slowing down this summer more than they have to. In July, a ton of new original TV series, movies, and specials will be hitting the major platforms, so we're here to help you keep track of what will be newly available to watch this month. 

Below, you'll find everything that's heading to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout July 2020, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

Charlize Theron, <em>The Old Guard</em>Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Netflix

TBA
Arashi's Diary - Voyage - Episodes 9-10 (Netflix Documentary)

July 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Say I Do (Netflix Original) [Trailer]  
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester

July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original) [Teaser]  
Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Desperados (Netflix Film)
Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5
ONLY

July 6
A Kid from Coney Island

July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)
Stateless (Netflix Original)
Was it Love? (Netflix Original)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1

July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime) [Trailer]
The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 10
The Claudia Kisha Club (Netflix Documentary)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)
Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Family)
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)
The Old Guard (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14
The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)
One Est Ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)
Urzila: Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 15
Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2

July 15
Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
MILF (Netflix Film)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
Cursed (Netflix Original) [Trailer, first look]
Funan

July 18
Gigantosaurus Season 1
The Notebook

July 19
The Last Dance

July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)

July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)
Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)
Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight

July 23
The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)
In the Dark Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

July 26
Banana Split
Shameless Season 10

July 28 
Jeopardy! Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original) 

July 29
The Hater (Netflix Film)
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime) 

July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original) [First look]
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original) 

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, <em>Palm Springs</em>Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Hulu

July 1
1000-lb Sisters Season 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1
BBQ Rig Race Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson Season 1
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh
Bobby Flay's Barbecue AddictionSpecial
Buddy vs. Duff Season 1
Burgers, Brew & 'Que Seasons 1-3, 5
Deadly Women Season 13
Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1
Family By the Ton Season 2
Ghost Hunters Season 1
Homicide Hunter Season 9
House Hunters Seasons 154 - 159
Intervention Season 20
Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1
Kids BBQ Championship Seasons 1-2
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1
Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3
Psychic Kids Season 1
Say Yes to the Nest Season 1
Seven Year Switch Seasons 1-2
Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3
Shark Week 2018
Shark Week 2019
The American Farm Season 1
The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1
The Grill Dads Season 1
The Strongest Man in History Season 1
The Toe Bro Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1
Twisted Sisters Season 2
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1
Unexpected Season 3
Unpolished Season 1
Welcome to Plathville Season 1
12 and Holding 
2001 Maniacs  
52 Pick-Up 
A Bridge Too Far 
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
A Kid Like Jake 
A Mighty Wind 
A Storks Journey  
An Eye for a Eye  
The Axe Murders of Villisca  
The Bellboy 
Beloved 
Best In Show  
Between Us 
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls  
Birdwatchers 
Boogie Woogie  
The Bounty 
Brokedown Palace 
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 
Bug  
Buried   
Cadaver 
California Dreamin' 
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter 
Catcher Was A Spy 
The Catechism Cataclysm  
Change of Plans 
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'  
Cinderfella  
Citizen Soldier 
The Client 
Cold War  
The Color Purple 
Cortex  
The Cured 
Danger Close 
Dark Touch 
Day Night Day Night 
The Devil's Candy 
The Devil's Rejects
Dheepan
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)
Downhill Racer
The Edukators 
Eloise's Lover 
Exorcismus 
The Eye 
The Eye 2 
Father of My Children
Filth & Wisdom
Flashback 
The Flat
Footloose 
For Your Consideration
The Forbidden Kingdom 
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
Freddy Vs Jason 
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grizzly Man
Hateship, Loveship 
Hornet's Nest 
Hot Rod
House of 1000 Corpses 
The House That Jack Built 
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack 
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last Mistress 
Len and Company 
Liar, Liar
Love Songs
The Man from London
The Man Who Could Cheat Death 
March of the Penguins 
Mary Shelley 
Match
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny 
The Necessities of Life 
Nick Nolte: No Exit 
Nights and Weekends 
The Ninth Gate 
Norma Rae 
The Patsy 
Phase IV
Polisse 
Poseidon
Post Grad 
PSYCHO GRANNY
Rabbit Hole 
Rebel in the Rye 
Right at Your Door 
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 
Room of Death 
Search for General Tso Chicken
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Sliver 
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3 
Spiderhole
Spring Forward 
Starting Out in the Evening
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
Tales From the Golden Age
Tank 432 
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
This Christmas 
Three Blind Mice
Three Musketeers 
Trapped Model
The Trip
The Trip to Italy 
The Trip to Spain
Trishna 
Trivial
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Waiting for Guffman 
Waiting Room 
We Are What We Are
We Have Pope 
The Weather Man 
The Wedding Planner 
West Side Story 
When A Man Comes Home

July 2
The Whistlers 

July 3
I Am Not Your Negro
To The Stars 

July 5
Outcry Season 1

July 8
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 9
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 10
Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
CMA: Best of Fest
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)   

July 11
China: The Panda Adventure
Horses (2002)
The Secret of Life on Earth

July 13
My Scientology Movie 
The Rest Of Us 

July 15
Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1
Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Promised Neverland Season 1 (DUBBED)
Search: WWW Season 1
The Weekend 

July 17
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu Original)  

July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love 

July 20
The Assistant

July 21
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)
The Last Full Measure 

July 22
Bolt

July 26
2099: The Soldier Protocol 

July 27
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1
Good Deeds

July 28
Maxxx Season 1

July 29
Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
Ladhood Season 1

July 30
In My Skin Season 1
Bull 
The Flood 

July 31
Brassic Season 1
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) 

    Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, <em>My Spy</em>    Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, My Spy

Amazon

New in July - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

June 26  
My Spy  - Amazon Original Movie

July 1

Movies
52 Pick-Up 
Ali 
An Eye For An Eye   
Anaconda
Big Fish  
Bug 
Buried 
Cold War   
Edge Of Darkness
Flashback  
Hitch  
Hollowman  
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack  
Megamind  
Midnight In Paris  
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist 
Panic Room  
Phase IV  
Pineapple Express 
Rabbit Hole 
Sliver 
Spanglish  
Starting Out In The Evening 
The Bounty 
The Devil's Rejects
The Eye 
The Eye 2
The Forbidden Kingdom 
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete 

Series
Antiques Roadshow Season 17
Arthur Season 1 
Bates Around the World Season 1  
Beyond the Pole Season 1 
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1  
Hidden Season 1  
Instinto Season 1  
Lego City Adventures Season 1
Lone Ranger Season 1 
Modus Season 1 
Public Enemy Season 1 
Suits Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Season 1 

July 3
Hanna  Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

July 6
The Fosters  Seasons 1-5

July 7  
The Tourist 

July 11  
Vivarium 

July 15
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer  
The Weekend  

July 17
Absentia Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

July 19  
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love 

July 24
Radioactive - Amazon Original Movie
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27
Good Deeds  

July 29
Animal Kingdom Season 4

New in July - Available for Rental on Prime Video

July 10  
First Cow  

<em>Hamilton</em>Hamilton

Disney+

July 3
New Library Titles
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Race to Witch Mountain
Animal ER Seasons 1-2
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue Seasons 1-4 

Originals
Hamilton: An American Musical
Pixar in Real Life Episode 109:  "UP: Balloon Cart Away"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 135: "Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater"
One Day at Disney Episode 131: "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

July 10
New Library Titles
Critter Fixers: Country Vets Season 1
Gigantosaurus Season 1
Secrets of the Zoo Season 3
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Originals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 136: "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 132: "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

July 17
New Library Titles
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland 
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul 
Disney Junior Music Lullabies  
Lost City of Machu Picchu 
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce 
Go! Seasons 1-2
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World 
Wild Chile Season 1

Originals
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 137: "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 133: "Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110: "Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs"

July 24
New Library Titles
Wild Congo Season 1
Wild Sri Lanka  Season 1

Originals
Rogue Trip Season 1
Disney Family Sundays Episode 138: "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 134: "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter"

July 31
New Library Titles
Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1
Animal Showdown Season 1
Best Job Ever Season 1
Big Cat Games 
Cradle of the Gods 
Destination World Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 8
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall Season 1
Hidden Kingdoms of China 
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman 
India's Wild Leopards 
Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1
King Fishers Season 1
Lost Temple of the Inca 
Marvel Funko Seasons 1-2
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest Season 1
What Sam Sees Season 1

Originals
Muppets Now Season Premiere:  "Due Date"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 139: "Mickey and Minnie: Pillows"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 135: "Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive"

July 31
New Library Titles
Incredibles 2

<em>Room 104</em>Room 104

HBO Max

July 1 
Absolute Power 
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Amazing Panda Adventureo
American Graffiti 
American History X 
Angels in the Outfield 
Angus
August Rush
The Bachelor (1999)
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero 
Batman and Harley Quinn  
Batman vs. Two-Face
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
The Big Year (Extended Version)
The Bishop's Wife 
Blade
Blade 2  
Blade: Trinity 
Blazing Saddles
Blood Work 
Born to Be Wild
The Boy Who Could Fly 
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason 
Catch Me If You Can 
Clara's Heart 
The Conjuring 
Cop Out 
Creepshow 
Death Becomes Her 
The Departed 
The Dirty Dozen 
Dirty Harry 
Doc Hollywood 
Dolphin Tale 
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Enemy of the State 
The English Patient 
The Enforcer 
The Exorcist
Fantastic Four (Extended Version) 
Flags of Our Fathers 
Flushed Away 
Four Christmases 
Fred Claus 
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
The Gauntlet 
Get Smart
Good Girls Get High
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
The Green Pastures
Grumpier Old Men 
Grumpy Old Men 
A Guy Named Joe 
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short 
Heartbreak Ridge 
The Horn Blows at Midnight 
Horrible Bosses (Extended Version) 
In Secret 
In Time 
Inkheart
Innerspace 
Insomnia 
J. Edgar
Jack Frost 
Jane Eyre
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2  
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time 
John Q 
Journey to the Center of the Earth 
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths 
Justice League: Doom 
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox 
Justice League: The New Frontier 
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis 
Justice League: War
Kill Bill: Volume 1 
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kiss of the Dragon 
Lara Croft: Tom Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life  
The Last Emperor
Last Knights
The Last Samurai
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League 
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash 
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High 
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash 
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout 
The Letter 
Life Is Beautiful 
Little Big League 
Little Manhattan 
Little Nicky 
The Longest Yard 
Loser Leaves Town 
Love Don't Cost a Thing 
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Malibu's Most Wanted
Mars Attacks
Megamind
Message In A Bottle
Michael
Mickey Blue Eyes
Money Talks
Monkey Trouble
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short
Mr. Nanny
Munich
Music and Lyrics
Nancy Drew (2007)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 
National Lampoon's European Vacation 
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 
National Lampoon's Vacation 
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then 
Orphan 
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee's Big Adventure 
The Polar Express 
Pop Star 
Power (1986)
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone
Rich and Famous
The Right Stuff
Rumor Has It 
Saving Private Ryan 
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Showgirls 
Something to Talk About 
Space Jam 
Spies Like Us 
Star Trek (2009)
Stay 
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay 
Superman II 
Superman III 
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace 
Superman Returns 
Superman: Brainiac Attacks 
Superman: The Movie 
Superman: Unbound 
Sweet November 
Take the Lead 
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny 
Tequila Sunrise
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 
The Towering Inferno
Troy
True Crime
Twelve Monkeys (1995)
Unforgiven
Vegas Vacation 
Watchmen (2009)
What's Your Number? (Extended Version)  
The Women
Wyatt Earp (1994)
Yogi Bear (2010)
Yours, Mine, and Ours
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short  

July 3
Los Futbolismos (aka The Footballest)

July 4
Midway

July 7
Blue Exorcist Seasons 1-2
Your Lie in April Season 1
91 Days Season 1

July 9
Close Enough (Series Premiere)
Expecting Amy (Docuseries Premiere)

July 11
Sesame Street (Season 50 Finale)
Last Christmas

July 13
Foodie Love (Series Premiere)

July 14
Inuyasha Season 1
Showbiz Kids (Documentary Premiere)

July 15
Smurfs Season 1

July 16
David Makes Man Season 1
The House of Ho (Series Premiere)

July 17
Abuelos (aka Grandpas

July 18
Harriet

July 21
Bungo Stray Dogs Seasons 1-3
Puella Magi Madoka Magica Season 1

July 23
Tig N' Seek (Series Premiere)

July 24
Room 104 (Season 4 Premiere)
La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen)

July 25
Motherless Brooklyn

July 28
Aldnoah.Zero Season 1
Mob Psycho Season 1
Stockton on My Mind (Documentary Premiere)

July 30
The Dog House Season 1
Frayed (Series Premiere)

July 31
Los Lobos

PGA TourPGA Tour

ESPN+

July 1-9
English Football League

July 4-5
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit, MI)

July 11 
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Silvis, IL)
UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on "Fight Island"

July 12
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Silvis, IL)

July 13
English Football League

July 18-19
FA Cup Semifinals
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament (Dublin, OH)

July 25-26
PGA Tour: 3M Open (Blaine, MN)

Frankie Munoz, <em>Malcolm in the Middle</em>Frankie Munoz, Malcolm in the Middle

IMDb TV 

July 1
TV shows (all seasons)
The Client List
Magic City
Spartacus
Unforgettable
Ugly Betty

Movies
Aloha
All Eyez on Me
Arthur Christmas
August: Osage County
Bewitched (2005)
Big Shots
Blue Jasmine
Bright Star
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chef
Coach Carter
Con Air
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dark Horse (2015)
Frankie & Alice
Fruitvale Station
G.I. Jane
Hamburger Hill
How to Eat Fried Worms
Inside Job (2010)
The Last Witch Hunter
Life of Pi
Miracles From Heaven
Misconduct
Monster House
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Oldboy
Patriot Games
Patriot's Day
Practical Magic
Reign of Fire
Rock Dog
Rushmore
Shanghai Noon
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Singles
Son of the Mask
Starship Troopers: Invasion
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Stuart Little 2
Taxi Driver
The Giver
The Golden Compass
The Good Life
The Little Vampire
The Mask of Zorro
The Monuments Men
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The Next Karate Kid
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The 6th Day
There's Something About Mary
You Got Served

July 5
Life

July 9
The Seagull (2018)

July 10
Forever My Girl 

July 15
Mad Men Seasons 1-7

