We're still only halfway through June, but already the list of new Netflix titles that are scheduled to arrive on the streaming service next month are stacking up. In July, Netflix is going to debut quite a few female-driven action vehicles, including the ridiculously rad-looking series Warrior Nun, which premieres on Thursday, July 2; Charlize Theron's The Old Guard, which premieres on Friday, July 10; and Katherine Langford getting medieval for a new take on the Arthurian legend in Cursed, which drops on Friday, July 17.

The streaming service will also feature new takes on a couple of '90s classics, including Netflix's new version of Unsolved Mysteries, the first six episodes of which will drop on Wednesday, July 1, and a new adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club, which will arrive on Friday, July 3. Then, a new limited series called Stateless, about a group of four strangers whose worlds collide at an Australian immigrant detention center, arrives on Wednesday, July 8. And fans of The Umbrella Academy will also finally find out what happens next, when Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 31.

On the film side, Netflix will debut Desperados on Friday, July 3. The movie features a woman (Nasim Pedrad) recruiting her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) to join her on a trip to Mexico, as she tries to delete a ranting email to her new boyfriend and gets caught up in a frantic scheme. The Kissing Booth 2 will follow on Friday, July 24, along with the final chapter of the Invisible Guardian trilogy, Offering to the Storm.

Netflix is expected to announce even more originals, along with licensed titles, that are coming to its library in July 2020, so bookmark this page for future updates. Meanwhile, here's a look at everything that's coming to Netflix next month so far.

July 1

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 2

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Cable Girls (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)

July 8

Stateless (Netflix Original)

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime) [Trailer]

The Protector (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 10

The Old Guard (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

July 12

Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)

The Hollow (Netflix Original)

July 17

Cursed (Netflix Original) [Trailer, first look]

July 24

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

July 31

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original) [First look]

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far