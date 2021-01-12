We've left 2020 behind and are trying to settle into 2021, and streaming services are doing the same. Netflix is starting 2021 strong with titles like Cobra Kai Season 3 and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2, new on Netflix in January 2021. Netflix will also add popular titles like 17 Again, both Sex and the City movies, and Catch Me If You Can. There's plenty to watch, whether you want to marathon a new show or check out a movie you haven't seen in a while.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in January 2021:

Jan. 1

Cobra Kai: Season 3

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can't Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words: Season 1

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It's a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)

Penguins of Madagascar

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)

The Dig (Netflix Film)

Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Film)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 31

Fatima



