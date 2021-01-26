What's New on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, and More in February 2021

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday), Matilda Lawler (Flora & Ulysses), Lana Condor (To All the Boys: Always and Forever) Hulu, Disney+, Netflix

February is almost upon us and there's a lot going on in the streaming universe for TV and movie fans alike to be excited about.

If you want to get in the mood for Valentine's Day, Netflix is offering the third movie in the To All the Boys trilogy on Feb. 12 and the Zendaya starrer Malcolm & Marie on Feb. 3 for those who prefer a more dysfunctional romance. Hulu will also be adding a few rom-com favorites like You've Got Mail and Some Kind of Wonderful at the start of the month for you to swoon over.

For those who want to get historical in light of February being Black History Month, Hulu also will premiere The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Feb. 26, with Andra Day playing the "Strange Fruit" crooner.

Disney+ will have the premiere of Flora & Ulysses on Feb. 19, which is a superhero film the whole family can watch together. The streaming service will also be adding all five seasons of The Muppet Show early in the month if you're in the mood for a nostalgic trip.

Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi below.

