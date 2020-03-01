Love or hate Hillary Rodham Clinton, you can't deny she's fascinating, divisive and worthy of documentation. And Hulu is doing just that with the new documentary Hillary, which premieres March 6 on the streaming service and is arguably its most anticipated offering to date.

The intimate film gives viewers unprecedented access and examines the former first lady, secretary of state, and Democratic nominee for president thorough exclusive interviews with Clinton herself, her husband and former president Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton, friends, political pundits and journalists. Hillary also features never-before-seen footage from Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign as well as biographical elements and news clips that illuminate what drives her and who she really is. (I'm sure Ryan Murphy is already parked up and ready to take notes for American Crime Story: Impeachment.)

Hillary is just one of the big-ticket items Hulu has in store for March. The list also includes Little Fires Everywhere, an eight-episode miniseries, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, both of whom are executive producing. Little Fires Everywhere is based on author Celeste Ng's bestselling novel of the same name and premieres March 18.

Read on for more shows and movies coming to and leaving Hulu in March, or take a look at our Editors' Picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in March if you want to skip straight to the good stuff.

March 1

OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes!: (Complete Season 3, Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet's Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne's World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

March 3

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City (Complete Season 11 Bravo)

March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

March 5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

March 6

Hillary (Hulu original premiere)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

March 9

Monos (2019)

March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

March 14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

March 15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

March 18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three-episode series premiere (Hulu original)

March 19

Motherland: Fort Salem Series Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

March 26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

March 27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (Fox)

Santee (1975)

March 31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

21 Jump Street (2012) (3/31)

A Simple Plan (1998) (3/13)

American Heist (2014) (3/1)

Anger Management (2003) (3/1)

Beirut (2018) (3/13)

Chaos Theory (2008) (3/1)

Colors (1988) (3/1)

Conan the Barbarian (1982) (3/2)

Conan the Destroyer (1984) (3/2)

Coraline (2009) (3/16)

Daddy Day Care (2003) (3/13)

High Noon (1952) (3/1)

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (3/1)

Imperium (2016) (3/31)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) (3/1)

Land of the Lost (2009) (3/16)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006) (3/31)

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) (3/1)

Money Train (1995) (3/1)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) (3/27)

Primal Fear (1996) (3/13)

Rent (2005) (3/1)

Secretary (2002) (3/1)

Still Waiting... (2009) (3/23)

The Butterfly Effect (2004) (3/6)

The Cold Light of Day (2012) (3/6)

The Fly (1986) (3/1)

The Jackal (1997) (3/13)

The Spirit (2008) (3/13)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986) (3/1)

Uptown Girls (2003) (3/1)

Waiting (2005) (3/23)

Wayne's World (1992) (3/13)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) (3/1)

Young Frankenstein (1974) (3/13)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Westworld: Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America: Series Premiere (3/16)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Black Monday: Season 2 Premiere (3/15)

And here's what is leaving Hulu in March, beginning March 31:

Awakening the Zodiac (2017)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Big Fish (2003)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bug (1975)

Captivity (2007)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dancer (2016)

Downfall Racer (1969)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fallen (2017)

Fathers and Daughters (2016)

The French Connection (1971)

The Ghoul (2016)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Habit (2017)

Jigsaw (2017)

Little Richard (2000)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

Music from another Room (1998)

Mystery Team (2009)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (2007)

P2 (1998)

Precious (2009)

Project Eden (2017)

Renoir (2013)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Suburbicon (2017)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Tangerines (2015)

Two Family House (2000)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)