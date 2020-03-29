Now Playing Supergirl Cast Plays Who Said It: Supergirl or Disney Princess | Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh

Disney+ will be adding a lot of new titles to its library next month. The streaming service's biggest addition for April 2020 is the early streaming release of Pixar's Onward on April 3. The animated family flick only hit theaters on March 6, but is moving to streaming early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The month will also be something of a royal affair as Meghan Markle lends her voice to Disney+'s new streaming documentary Elephant, which also premieres on April 3.

The streaming service is also adding weekly episodes of its original shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and One Day at Disney, as well as a fun special concert film featuring music from Coco.

But as is becoming the rule with Disney+, most of the good stuff is in the Disney library titles coming to the service. April will see the arrivals of Eddie Murphy's Dr. Dolittle from 1998, David Lynch's most un-David Lynch movie, the G-rated The Straight Story, multiple seasons of America's Funniest Home Videos, and Nicolas Cage meme classic National Treasure.

Check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ in April below.

Earth Month

Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature:

Disneynature

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

Elephant (narrated by Meghan Markle)

Dolphin Reef (narrated by Natalie Portman)

National Geographic

America's National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

The Flood

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon

April 1

Dr. Dolittle

April 3

Library Titles

Onward

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto's Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney+ Originals

Life on the Edge "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Dolphin Reef - Premiere

Diving with Dolphins "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Elephant (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 - "Dangerous Debt"

Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding Episode 208 - "Marry ME" (Finale)

Shop Class Episode 106 - "Downhill Derby"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 - "Minnie Mouse: Apron"

One Day At Disney Episode 118 - "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"

Be Our Chef Episode 102 - "Diagnosis: Delicious"

April 10

New Library Titles

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

Disney+ Originals

A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Special) (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 - "Together Again"

Shop Class Episode 107 - "Ready for Launch"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 - "Minnie Mouse: Kite"

One Day At Disney Episode 119 - "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker"

Be Our Chef Episode 103 - "Hidden Within"

April 12

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17

New Library Titles

Brain Games (S8)

Let's Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto's Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 - "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

Shop Class Episode 108 - "Build Your Own Adventure" (Finale)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 - "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"

One Day At Disney Episode 120 - "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager"

Be Our Chef Episode 104 - "Curiouser and Curiouser"

April 19

Just Roll with It (S1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24

New Library Titles

America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 - "The Phantom Apprentice"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 - "WALL•E: Recycling Container"

One Day At Disney Episode 121 - "Tia Kratter: Pixar University"

Be Our Chef Episode 105 - "Beyond the Reef"

April 30

National Treasure