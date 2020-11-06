Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Netflix is earning the additional buck or two from subscribers by providing lots of good November programs. For those who need to know everything about the royal family, the new season of The Crown is dropping November 15. If you need a soothing voice to sing to you, check out the new Shawn Mendes documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, dropping November 23. There are also exciting show returns and the start of Netflix's holiday programming. As usual, a few favorites will be leaving the service at the end of the month.

Two fan favorite Netflix series are coming back for new seasons next month: Virgin River Season 2 premieres on Friday, Nov. 27, and Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth in Season 4 of The Crown, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15. On the more festive end of things, there are a ton of star-studded Christmas movies coming in November, including some highly anticipated sequels like The Christmas Chronicles 2, starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, which drops on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens and premiering Thursday, Nov. 19.

As for what's on the way out, you should move films like the Brad Pitt-Jonah Hill sports drama Moneyball, the Ocean's trilogy, and David Fincher's unsettling Zodiac to the front of your queue before they leave the service on Monday, Nov. 30.

Find out what else is new and leaving Netflix in November 2020 below.





What's New

Nov. 1

60 Days In Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mother (Netflix Film)

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

Nov. 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

Nov. 6

Citation (Netflix Film)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Trash Truck (Netflix Family)

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Film)

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Film)

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Hometown Holiday

Survivor Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Family)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)



Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary) [Trailer]

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)

Wonderoos (Netflix Family)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Film)

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Call (Netflix Film)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Film)

La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)

Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

The 2nd





What's Leaving

Nov. 1

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Nov. 4

Death House

Nov. 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

Nov. 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Nov. 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11

Green Room

Nov. 14

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States Season 1

Nov. 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Nov. 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Nov. 17

Sour Grapes

Nov. 22

End of Watch

Nov. 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Nov. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac