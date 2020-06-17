We're still just a few days into June, but already the list of new Netflix titles which are scheduled to arrive on the streaming service next month are starting to stack up. In July, the streaming service will feature new takes on a couple of '90s classics, along with some returning favorites and all-new Netflix Originals.

The month will kick off with the debut of Netflix's new version of Unsolved Mysteries, the first six episodes of which will drop on Wednesday, July 1, along with a new feel-good reality series Say I Do. Shortly thereafter, Warrior Nun will arrive to bring some ancient demon-fighting action to the scene on Thursday, July 2, and the new adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club will arrive on Friday, July 3. Then, a new limited series called Stateless, about a group of four strangers whose worlds collide at an Australian immigrant detention center, arrives on Wednesday, July 8. And fans of The Umbrella Academy will also finally find out what happens next, when Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 31.

On the film side, Netflix will debut Desperados on Friday, July 3. The movie features a woman (Nasim Pedrad) recruiting her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) to join her on a trip to Mexico, as she tries to delete a ranting email to her new boyfriend and gets caught up in a frantic scheme. And Charlize Theron headlines The Old Guard, which premieres on Friday, July 10. Theron is joined by Kiki Layne as part of an immortal mercenary group who'll have to fight to keep themselves secret from the rest of the world. The Kissing Booth 2 will follow on Friday, July 24, along with the final chapter of the Invisible Guardian Trilogy, Offering to the Storm.

Netflix is expected to announce even more originals, along with licensed titles, which are coming to its library in July 2020, so bookmark this page for future updates. Meanwhile, here's a look at what's coming to Netflix next month so far.

July 1

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original) [trailer]

July 2

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original) [trailer]

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)

July 8

Stateless (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Old Guard (Netflix Film) [trailer]

July 12

Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)

The Hollow (Netflix Original)

July 24

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

July 31

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)

