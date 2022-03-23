What's New and What to Watch on Netflix in April 2022

Join or Sign In
April tends to be a great month for TV. There's always a flood of high-quality new and returning shows in April, because it's near the end of the Emmys eligibility window and networks and streaming services are trying to time releases of potential contenders so that they're fresh in the minds of voters come nomination time.
That's why Netflix has more good shows than usual this month, including the long-awaited second season of mind-bending comedy Russian Doll, final seasons of two of its most-acclaimed, longest-running shows, Ozark and Grace and Frankie, and a documentary series about national parks all over the world narrated by TV producer Barack Obama. And that's just Netflix Original shows; there are also great licensed shows and movies and Netflix Original films and specials coming online, too.
Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in April, as well as lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April.
One of TV's only A+ shows kicks off its final season April 18 on AMC. But if you're a cord-cutter who catches up with the show on Netflix, Season 5 arrives in early April. It's one of the show's best, as tense and thrilling a drama as ever. If you already watched Season 5, it still might be a good idea to refresh your memory with a rewatch before the Season 6 premiere, as it's been two years since Saul last aired. [Trailer]
Barack Obama executive-produces and narrates this nature docuseries from the makers of Blue Planet II, taking viewers on a tour of national parks all over the world, including in countries with personal significance to him, Indonesia and Kenya. If you've ever wanted to hear a former President talk about sloths, this is for you. It would be great if he opens his narration by saying, "Let me be clear, I love sloths." [Trailer]
The best show of early 2019 is back for a second season. Season 1 ended so perfectly and with such finality that it would have been a great limited series, but creators Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler had an idea for Season 2, and I have faith that they know what they're doing. Season 2 is set four years after Manhattanites Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped from their death-loop, and now they're on a new sci-fi sadcom adventure where they encounter a time portal that leads to a fate even worse than endless death. [Trailer]
Netflix's longest-running show ever comes to a close after seven seasons and 94 episodes. Dolly Parton guest-stars, forming a Voltron of outspoken, iconic women over 75 with stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Netflix may not ever make a live-action show that runs for seven seasons again, so this is truly the end of an era. [Trailer]
Speaking of ends of eras, Ozark, one of Netflix's only Emmy-contending drama series, comes to an end with the second half of Season 4. If I were a betting man, I would not put money on both of the Byrdes surviving until the credits roll for the last time. [Trailer]
Hold Tight (Netflix Series)
The Taming of The Shrew (Netflix Film)
April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix Film)
Battle: Freestyle (Netflix Film)
The Bubble (Netflix Film)
Captain Nova (Netflix Family)
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (Netflix Comedy)
Forever Out of My League (Netflix Film)
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Last Bus (Netflix Family)
Tomorrow (Netflix Series)
Trivia Quest (Netflix Series) (new episodes daily)
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly's Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It...
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something's Gotta Give
We The Animals
April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix Comedy)
April 6
Furioza (Netflix Film)
Green Mothers' Club (Netflix Series)
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Netflix Documentary)
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (Netflix Comedy)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space (Netflix Documentary)
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Netflix Documentary)
April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass (Netflix Film)
Dirty Lines (Netflix Series)
Elite: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Metal Lords (Netflix Film)
Tiger & Bunny 2 (Netflix Anime)
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix Film)
April 9
My Liberation Notes (Netflix Series)
Our Blues (Netflix Series)
April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
April 12
Hard Cell (Netflix Series)
The Creature Cases (Netflix Family)
April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Our Great National Parks (Netflix Documentary)
Smother-in-Law (Netflix Series)
Today We Fix the World (Netflix Film)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix Series)
Choose or Die (Netflix Film)
Heirs to the Land (Netflix Series)
Mai (Netflix Series)
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God (Netflix Film)
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
April 19
Battle Kitty (Netflix Family)
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix Documentary)
April 20:
The Marked Heart (Netflix Series)
Russian Doll: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Turning Point (Netflix Film)
Yakamoz S-245 (Netflix Series)
April 21
All About Gila (Netflix Comedy)
He's Expecting (Netflix Series)
April 22
Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)
Heartstopper (Netflix Series)
Selling Sunset: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
The Seven Lives of Lea (Netflix Series)
April 25
Big Eyes
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix Comedy)
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show (Netflix Series)
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix Documentary)
Silverton Siege (Netflix Film)
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix Family)
Bubble (Netflix Anime)
April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7, Part 2 (Netflix Series)
Honeymoon with My Mother (Netflix Film)
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)
Rumspringa (Netflix Film)
Youth v Gov
April 1
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7
April 2
Truth or Dare
April 4
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 5
The Florida Project
April 8
House of the Witch
April 15
About Time
April 18
Miss Sloane
April 24
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
April 25
The Artist
April 26
August: Osage County
April 29
El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
Hostel
April 30
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Dear John
First Knight
Léon: The Professional
Moneyball
Snakes on a Plane
Snatch
Stripes
Superman Returns
The Shawshank Redemption
The Town